Daily Liberal
In Depth

Combined Search Dogs Sydney and Australian Civil Air Patrol training exercise held in central west

William Davis
By William Davis
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The training exercise in Ophir Reserive, Orange combined drones, planes, and dogs for the first time. Photos: Search Dogs Sydney (SDS) and Australian Civil Air Patrol (AUSCAP).

Cutting-edge drones and planes took to the sky above the central west last weekend, as tracker-dogs scoured dense bush below for "missing" hikers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.