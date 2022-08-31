Talbragar did his Kosciuszko chances no harm with a storming first-up run to win the SKY Racing World Class 2 Handicap (1000m) at Tamworth on Monday.
Following an impressive four length victory on Tamworth's Country Championships Day back in March, there was a lot interest around the Cody Morgan-trained gelding as he made his racing return, and he showed why cruising to an almost two length win over the Craig Clegg-trained Briefly.
"We've put a lot of work into him and it was great to see him come back like that," Morgan told Sky Thoroughbred Central post-race.
It was the five-year old's third win from as many starts and second since he joined Morgan's stable. Previous to that he was with Dubbo-based jockey-turned trainer-turned jockey Kody Nestor, who incidentally rode him on Monday.
Already in Kosciuszko conversations, by only a few minutes after the race Talbragar had gone from $17 in the pre-noms betting into $15, Morgan confirming the $2m race is in the plans.
"I'd like to give him one more run and then if he's lucky enough to be picked for a Kosciusko that's the way we'll head," he said.
He is though a bit of an unknown, Morgan conceding they "don't know what he is".
"I say it all the time, if you knew that he was just a Class 2 country horse for the amount of work that goes into him, honestly you'd move him on," he said.
"But we don't know how good he is and we'll keep persevering while ever we don't."
A "real handful", as he put it, he said he is "fine" on race day; he's just "tough work track work".
"There's not many people that can stay on his back," he said.
"(But) He beats all our horses up. He can can really gallop at home, so it's good to see him do it race day."
