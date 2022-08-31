Daily Liberal

Kody Nestor helps Talbragar make it three wins from three starts

By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:52am, first published 3:00am
Talbragar resumed in impressive fashion at Tamworth on Monday as he reunited with his former trainer, with Kody Nestor piloting the gelding to a two length win . Picture by Bradley Photographers

Talbragar did his Kosciuszko chances no harm with a storming first-up run to win the SKY Racing World Class 2 Handicap (1000m) at Tamworth on Monday.

