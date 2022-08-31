Dubbo will host the 2023 Aerial Firefighting Asia/Pacific Conference, welcoming up to 250 aerial firefighting and aerial emergency response professionals to the city.
Conference organiser Tangent Link will utilise facilities such as Dubbo Regional Airport, NSW Rural Service Training Academy, Royal Flying Doctor Service and Taronga Western Plains Zoo, with delegates from Australia, North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East attending.
The group will also be the first International delegation to visit the $8M NSW Rural Fire Service Aviation Centre of Excellence that is currently under construction within the grounds of the State Training Academy.
"This state-of-the-art centre will incorporate four aviation simulators, training rooms and accommodation to ensure aviation specialists from around the nation can expand their skills," NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said.
The two day conference is expected to return an economic benefit of almost $202,000 to the LGA, with delegates expected to take the opportunity to experience Australian culture and enjoy local attractions during their visit.
"The event showcases the range of business event offerings in Dubbo, as well as highlighting the Dubbo Regional Airport as an important link in the aviation chain; which could possibly inspire further aerial and medical business event activity in the future," Dubbo Regional Council manager of Regional Events Kim Hague said.
"International business events such as Aerial Firefighting Asia/Pacific Conference are choosing Dubbo not only because our region has attractive value propositions such as excellent venues, enviable accessibility and loads of accommodation, but also because we offer an eclectic mix of great tourism products.
"As a result, conference delegates will lengthen their stay to visit the world-class tourism facilities in the region," Ms Hague said.
The conference will be held on August 2-3, 2023.
