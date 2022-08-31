Charles Sturt University (CSU) will back pay more than 2500 casuals over the next six months after admitting to underpaying staff between 2015 and 2022.
The university will pay around $3.2 million to staff, plus superannuation and interest, by February 2023, and has signed an Enforceable Undertaking (EU) with the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO).
CSU self-reported the underpayments to the FWO in 2021, after commissioning an external review of staff payments following reports of underpayment in the higher education sector.
Charles Sturt University has shown a clear commitment to acknowledging and fixing the various errors that existed in its systems and practices.- Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker
"Charles Sturt University has shown a clear commitment to acknowledging and fixing the various errors that existed in its systems and practices," Ms Parker said.
"The university self-disclosed possible contraventions and then worked openly with the FWO on appropriate calculation and remediation methods."
CSU admitted it breached its relevant Enterprise Agreements when it underpaid 2,526 casuals a total of $3,237,390 between 2015 and 2022.
CSU is required to rectify all underpayments, plus more than $628,000 in interest on wages and about $476,000 in relation to superannuation and related interest, by February 2023.
"In addition to making full back payments, Charles Sturt University must implement stringent measures to ensure ongoing future compliance for the benefit of all their workers," Ms Parker said.
"The Charles Sturt University breaches are examples of why all universities must invest in governance and processes to meet all their employment obligations, including their own enterprise agreements.
"The university's staff, the public, and we as the regulator expect them to get it right."
The breaches related to failures to provide minimum engagement hours for casual professional staff, underpayment for teaching activities for casual academic staff, and failing to pay for required preparation time for lectures and tutorials.
The underpaid employees performed work across all faculties at all campuses, with the largest underpayments at the Wagga Wagga and Bathurst campuses.
