The teacher's aides at our schools are upskilling in classroom teaching as staff shortage hits our schools

Updated September 5 2022 - 10:23am, first published 6:00am
Among the new teacher's aides enrolled at Charles Sturt University Dubbo campus preparing to become classroom teachers. Picture supplied

A teachers' aide training program at Dubbo's Charles Sturt University has received a $1.75 million funding boost to prepare more classroom teachers for the region's schools reeling from critical staff shortage.

