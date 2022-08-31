A teachers' aide training program at Dubbo's Charles Sturt University has received a $1.75 million funding boost to prepare more classroom teachers for the region's schools which are currently reeling from critical staff shortage.
The university's Dubbo campus has 145 teacher's aides from various primary and high schools now completing the Collaborative Teacher's Aide Pathway (CTAP), an extensive training program designed by CSU senior education lecturer Dr Elizabeth Murray.
The CTAP has been awarded extra funding to offer more places for currently employed teacher's aides and support staff at NSW public schools so they're ready to become classroom teachers in regional schools, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
The funding came from the NSW government's current budget under the Collaboration and Innovation Fund.
At least 25 percent of the current teacher's aide intakes into the CTAP program are coming from central west and western NSW schools, Dr Murray said.
The program was designed along with local school principals, TAFE NSW, and Regional Development Australia Orana "to reduce the barriers teacher's aides face when they are considering upskilling and becoming teachers," Dr Murray said.
The current program has received a large number of enrolments and among those enrolled, 90 percent have stayed to complete the course to become teachers, Dr Murray said.
"Some schools have multiple teacher's aides enrolled who are supporting each other through the course, which is great to see.
Mr Saunders said the funding was granted to CSU "as one of the ways the NSW government is investing in regional education workforce".
"The program cuts down a four-year [teacher's degree] pathway into three years for most, which not only cut down the time [spent earning the degree] and cost involved in study but also helps our teacher shortage currently gripping our education system," Mr Saunders said.
CSU produces 900 teachers every year and the number of its graduates will be increased by the CTAP intake from teacher's aides currently employed at schools.
The NSW education department estimates another 3,500 teachers will need to be back in classrooms by the end of the year.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
