Macquarie United has set its sights on regional success after a dominant showing on Dubbo District Football Association grand final day.
In one of the most successful decider days enjoyed by any club in some time, Macquarie United played in six grand finals at the Lady Cutler fields on Sunday and won four of them.
The highlight was a fifth successive premiership for the women's first grade side while the men's first grade side was also crowned champions to complete a special double.
There was also victories in the women's second division and men's third division.
"It's huge," Macquarie United president Rhys Osborne said.
"We didn't enter a team in women's third division this year but we were in grand finals in every division we were in. That's a huge achievement for the club, players and coaches."
Macquarie United has put a real focus on development since the club was formed ahead of the 2014 season.
Given the club is less than 10 years old, Osborne said the coaches across all junior and senior grades deserve a huge amount of credit for getting United to where it is today.
"We compete well in the juniors and now in the seniors the focus and emphasis on good quality coaching and developing juniors is really coming to the fore," he said.
"It's a long process but it's starting to bear fruit."
The hope now is that local success can be mirrored in the Western Premier League (WPL).
Macquarie United finished last in this season's WPL and scored just one win in 20 matches.
Osborne coached that side and he's determined to see improvement next year while he's also hopeful a women's WPL can be formed.
A women's regional competition has been spoken about for a number of years but has yet to be developed.
After Macquarie United won a fifth straight DDFA title on Sunday, Osborne knows they would be up for the challenge.
"I think they've done as much as they can locally so it might be time for a new challenge for those girls," he said.
The Dave Jeffery-coached women's side scored a 3-0 win over RSL 78s in Sunday's All-Age Women Division 1 grand final.
A fifth straight title was enough reason to cheer but this year's was extra special given an off-season rebuild was needed following a host of departures.
"A great bunch of girls and a great squad," Osborne said of the champions.
"You tend to lose players every year for whatever reason, family commitments or something else, but they continually find talent and girls they can work with and bring them up to speed. Again, there's a lot of junior girls who have helped out this year.
"We formed two girls' squads again and across both I think they only lost one game all season. That's a ridiculous achievement.
"To win five in a row and it shows the strength of women's football at the club."
The men's Division 1 side scored a hard-fought and tense 1-0 win over Dubbo Bulls on Sunday.
A number of the young players who featured in the grand final win enjoyed a taste of WPL action this year and the hope is they will be better for it in the coming seasons.
"The club has always wanted to be strong at the highest level. That's always the goal," Osborne said.
"Our focus for next year is to rebuild the Premier League squad and do a big overhaul. We want to try and get the commitment levels to where they need to be and get some of the young lads who have tasted success locally to build up that confidence and get them into that higher grade."
All-Age Men
Division 1
MACQUARIE UNITED 1 defeated DUBBO BULLS 0
Division 2
ORANA SPURS 3 defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 1
Division 3
MACQUARIE UNITED 5 defeated RSL 78s 4
Division 4
SOUTH DUBBO PHOENIX 2 defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 0
All-Age Women
Division 1
MACQUARIE UNITED 3 defeated RSL 78s 0
Division 2
MACQUARIE UNITED 4 defeated RSL 78s 0
Division 2
ORANA SPURS 1 defeated NORTH-WEST FALCONS 0
