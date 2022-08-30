Mother caught drunk behind the wheel while dropping kids off at school

A woman will front court after she was busted more than two times the legal limit while driving through a school zone in Dubbo.
Highway patrol officers were patrolling school zones when they detected a Hyundai SUV double parked while dropping off children at 8.52am on Monday, August 29 this year.
Officers spoke to the 42-year-old female driver who returned a positive roadside breath test.
The woman was taken to Dubbo police station where she returned a reading of 0.121 - more than two times the legal limit. Her licence was immediately suspended.
The woman was issued a court attendance notice for mid-range drink driving, and a child at risk notification was submitted to Family and Community Services.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
