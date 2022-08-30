Daily Liberal

A 42-year-old Dubbo mother will front court after she was caught drunk behind the wheel while dropping kids off to school

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
August 30 2022 - 2:30am
Mother caught drunk behind the wheel while dropping kids off at school

A woman will front court after she was busted more than two times the legal limit while driving through a school zone in Dubbo.

