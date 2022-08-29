Daily Liberal
Breaking

Orange school stabbing: Police issue statement over Canobolas High incident

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Police District Superintendent Brendan Gorman addressed media on Monday afternoon after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed at Canobolas Rural Technology High School. Picture by Jude Keogh

The motivation behind a school stabbing in Orange is still unclear, according to police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.