Stepfather drags unemployed stepson from bed out of frustration

Thomas Con Barker fronts court after forcing his stepson out of bed to get a job

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
August 31 2022 - 2:00am
A Dubbo man who dragged his stepson out of bed after his refusal to get a job did it out of "parental frustration", a court has heard.

