Stepfather drags unemployed stepson from bed out of frustration

A Dubbo man who dragged his stepson out of bed after his refusal to get a job did it out of "parental frustration", a court has heard.
Thomas Con Barker, was supported by his partner in Dubbo Local Court after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his 18-year-old stepson.
The 34-year-old had lived with the teenager for most of his life, court documents revealed.
However two weeks prior to the incident the teen moved back into the family home, when issues between him and Barker began due to his unemployment and drug use, police said.
Before leaving for work on June 15 this year, Barker told his stepson to look for a job. However after returning from work at about 1pm that afternoon, Barker found the teen sleeping in his bed.
Barker asked his stepson to get up and if he had looked for work, which he said he did. But Barker checked his claims discovering he had not made contact with a potential employer.
Out of frustration, Barker grabbed his stepson by the collar of his hooded jumper and pulled him out of bed, and dragged him to the kitchen, bumping the teen into the walls along the way, police said.
Barker pushed the teen into a seat at the kitchen bench, put a notebook in front of him and told him to start looking for work immediately.
Out of fear, the stepson called police and told Barker who didn't believe him.
Barker was in the shower when police arrived. Officers spoke to a witness to confirm if the incident took place, which they did.
Police knocked on the bathroom door and arrested Barker, who officers said was initially compliant, however became aggressive as soon as he saw his stepson, requiring them to remove him from the house and place him in handcuffs.
He was taken to Dubbo police station where he made admissions to the incident, and said it was "wrong" in the eyes of the law.
Appearing in Dubbo Local Court last week Barker pleaded guilty to one charge of domestic violence assault.
Defence lawyer Warwick McCarthy appealed to Magistrate Theresa Hamilton that the incident was one of "parental frustration".
While Mr McCarthy said he didn't want to minimise the actions of his client, he said it was a spur of the moment incident born out of frustration.
The court heard while Barker didn't have a completely clean criminal record, his last offence occurred 15 years ago.
Mr McCarthy asked the court to consider imposing a conditional release order without conviction, explaining that Barker and the teen no longer lived with one another.
Magistrate Hamilton found it was a "relatively minor assault" which was born out of frustration from his stepson's refusal to get out of bed and get a job.
She noted Barker had undergone "extra curial punishment" when the teenager filmed the arrest and published it to other people on social media.
Barker was handed a six-month conditional release order without conviction.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
