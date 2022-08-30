SIDELINE EYE: All the photos and results from the weekend's sporting action

RUGBY LEAGUE
Peter McDonald Premiership
Advertisement
FORBES MAGPIES 40 (Zeke Hartwig, Toby Hurford, Jake Grace, Nick Greenhalgh, Alvin Maungaati, Tongia Fox, not available tries; Nick Greenhalgh 5 conversions, one penalty goal) defeated ORANGE CYMS 30 (Nick Murphy, Jordan Clark, Daniel Mortimer 2, Ethan McKellar, Liam Wilson tries; Patrick Williams 3 conversions)
DUBBO CYMS 34 (Billy Sing, Jordi Madden, Jayden Merritt, Corey Drew, Jyie Chapman, Jeremy Thurston tries; Brad Pickering 5 goals) defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 4 (Charlie Clayton try)
Tom Nelson Western Under 18s
ST PAT'S 18 (Cooper Traves, Dylan Branda, Cooper Earsman tries; Will Poole 3 goals) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 16 (Bailey Large 2, Haydn Edwards tries; Jackson Carter 2 goals)
NYNGAN TIGERS 18 (Cooper Black 2, Ryan Urquhart tries; Cooper Black 3 goals) defeated DUBBO CYMS 17 (Rory Madden 2, Michael Ross tries; Latrell Fing Fing goal)
Group 11 League Tag Grand Final
Dubbo CYMS 16 defeated Macquarie Raidettes 6
Group 11 Reserve Grade Grand Final
Dubbo CYMS 30 defeated Macquarie Raiders 26
CASTLEREAGH LEAGUE
League Tag
Baradine 14 (Maria Nagy, Savannah Carey, Stephanie Bowling tries, Ashanti Pennel goal) defeated Gilgandra 6 (Shian Chatfield try and goal)
Coonamble 40 (Hannah Towns 2, Shakaye Walker, Jessica Solomon, EmilyRyan, Tori Canham, Shay Hooper tries Canham 7 goals) defeated Cobar 4(Georgia Boland try).
Dunedoo 32 (Hannah Christie 4, Alexis Gallagher 2, Georgia Lane, Brianna Smith tries) defeated Binnaway 6 (Sarah Pennell try, Lisa Jones goal)
Competition Ladder
Baradine 50 (+264), Dunedoo 46 (+202), Narromine 46 (+130), Coonamble 42(+79), Gilgandra 42 (+17), Gulgong 38 (+18), Cobar 29 (-316), Binnaway 26(-332).
Advertisement
Rugby League
Reserve Grade
Gilgandra 34 (Rorey Milgate 2, Lachlan Nyboer, Jarrod Bamblett, Shane Ritchie,Ray Saunders tries, Ritchie 5 goals) defeated Gulgong 20 (Jordan McGregor 2,Anthony Furney, James Morrison tries, Zane Wiseby 2 goals)
Binnaway 38 (Shannon Doole 2, Cody Whitty 2, Connor Hughes, Shawn Kidd,Quade Anderson tries, Tom Magann 5 goals) defeated Narromine 10 (Ryan Richardson, Mitch Rixon tries, Jack Powell goal)
Competition Ladder
Binnaway 9 (+66), Narromine 6 (-26), Gilgandra 5 (+4), Gulgong 4 (-44),
Advertisement
First Grade
Gilgandra 56 (Chris Fuller 2, Kyle Welsh 2, Laiten Diggs, David Smith, HaydenSmith, Tom Brisbane, Alex Sutherland tries, David Smith 8 goals) deeated Baradine 30 (Jarvis Watton 2, John Evans, Silver Bunner, Hugh Horder tries,Jessie McElhinney 3, Watton, Dean Evans goals)
Cobar 64 (Loma Atuah 3, Nathan McAndrew 2, Tom Plater 2, Ashley Davies,Jack Brown, Ben Simon, Jed Noonan tries, Plater 10 goals) defeated Coonamble16 (Preston Smith, Kyle Wiggins, Jack Kelly tries, Mitch Nalder, Brendon O'Brien goals)
Final competition table
Narromine 48 (+126), Gilgandra 48 (+70), Cobar 47 (+289), Gulgong 43 (+110),Dunedoo 41 (- 138), Coonamble 37 (-38), Baradine 26 (-395).
Advertisement
RUGBY UNION
Blowes Cup
Preliminary finals
First Grade
ORANGE EMUS 21 (Ollie Harvison, Charlie Steele-Park tries; Angus Roberts conversion; Roberts 3 penalties) defeated COWRA EAGLES 15 (Will Cummins, Jeremy Montgomery tries; Noah Ryan conversion; Ryan penalty)
Second Grade
Advertisement
DUBBO KANGAROOS 10 (Unlisted try scorer; Dayne Hawke conversion; Josh Lees penalty) defeated ORANGE EMUS 0
Third Grade
BATHURST BULLDOGS 17 (Bailey Warren, unlisted scorer tries; Tyler Cook 2 conversions; Cook penalty) defeated ORANGE EMUS 10 (Eden Hoy, Peter Johnson tries)
Colts
MUDGEE WOMBATS 12 (Chase Bannister, Jack Webb tries; Jordyn Richards conversion) defeated ORANGE EMUS 7 (Sebastian Toms try; John Toberty conversion)
New Holland Cup
Advertisement
Grand finals
First Grade
PARKES BOARS 23 (Sororpepeli Soqe, Seremaia Tuinoda tries; Unlisted kicker 2 conversions and 3 penalties) defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 20 (Daniel Minto, Lachlan Minto, Alex Saint tries; James Ford conversion; Unlisted penalty kicker)
Second Grade
DUBBO RHINOS 14 (Mitch Williams try; Alex Walker 2, Riley Fernando penalties) defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 10
Ferguson Cup
Advertisement
Preliminary final
BATHURST BULLDOGS 23 (Brydie Comiskey 2, Demi Chapman, Mia Lee tries; Sarah Colman penalty goal) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 0
FOOTBALL
Western Premier League
WEDNESDAY
Advertisement
DUBBO BULLS 8 (Brody Austin 2, Kobe Rapley 2, Bryce Williams 2, Tim McLachlan, Alex Richardson-Bell) defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 1 (Blaike Gilholme)
THURSDAY
BATHURST '75 2 (Luke Mutton, Thomas Rooke) defeated PANORAMA 0
SATURDAY
BATHURST '75 2 (Thomas Rooke 2) defeated MUDGEE WOLVES 1 (Angus Haack)
LITHGOW WORKMEN'S 2 (Logan Inwood, Gerard Roebuck) drew with Orange CYMS 2 (Jacob Brown, Will Cooney)
Advertisement
PANORAMA 4 (William Fitzpatrick, Paul Long, Steven Long, Jacob Soetens-Chidiac) defeated ORANA SPURS 3 (Jared Corby, Jake Ferguson, Joel Tongue)
PARKES COBRAS 4 (Mitch Hutchings 2, Alec Bateson, own goal) defeated ORANGE WARATAHS 2 (Adam Scimone, Hugh Thornhill)
BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 2 (Rowan Edwards, Duncan Logan) drew with DUBBO BULLS (Gareth Williams, Bryce Williams)
SUNDAY
MACQUARIE UNITED forfeited to MUDGEE WOLVES. MUDGEE WOLVES awarded 3-0 win
# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Advertisement
1 Orange Waratahs 20 14 2 4 65 21 +44 44
2 Panorama 20 13 2 5 47 25 +22 41
3 Bathurst '75 20 11 6 3 55 33 +22 39
4 Barnstoneworth United 20 10 7 3 47 24 +23 37
5 Dubbo Bulls 20 11 3 6 58 38 +20 36
6 Parkes Cobras 20 10 4 6 55 46 +9 34
Advertisement
7 Orana Spurs 20 9 5 6 40 38 +2 32
8 Mudgee Wolves 20 5 4 11 28 45 -17 19
9 Lithgow Workmen's 20 4 2 14 29 51 -22 14
10 Orange CYMS 20 2 4 14 16 66 -50 10
11 Macquarie United 20 1 1 18 19 72 -53 4
Advertisement
AUSTRALIAN RULES
Tier 1
Bathurst Giants Tier 1 7.2 11.5 14.7 16.9 (105)
Dubbo Demons Tier 1 3.0 7.2 13.2 15.5 (95)
GOALS: Bathurst Giants Tier 1: S.Sloan 5, N.Broes 3, C.Brien 3, L.Cooke 2, B.Brien 1, L.Monaghan 1, L.Macauley 1; Dubbo Demons Tier 1: I.Heath 4, J.Hedger 3, B.Edmunds 3, T.Skinner 2, A.Boog 1, T.Byrnes 1
Tier 2
Advertisement
Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2 3.0 5.0 6.2 7.4 (46)
Cowra Blues Tier 2 1.1 2.4 2.6 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2: R.Belmonte 3, J.Noyen 1, S.Jablonskis 1, G.Tapping 1, P.Fisher 1; Cowra Blues Tier 2: C.Worth 1, B.Reid 1
Women's
Dubbo Demons Women 1.0 2.2 3.3 5.3 (33)
Bathurst Bushrangers Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
Advertisement
GOALS: Dubbo Demons Women: L.Hazell 2, E.Warner 2, K.Tucker 1; Bathurst Bushrangers Women: L.Salter 1
BRIDGE
Dubbo Bridge Club
Monday 22nd August
1st Peter Tarlinton and Sanjay Sinha
2nd Nancy Peacocke and Pam Harvey
Advertisement
Wednesday 24th August
1st North/South Libby Lambell and Peter Reed
2nd North/South Fitz McKay and Peter Tarlinton
1st East/West Sanjay Sinha and Neville Nott
2nd East/West Shirley Frost and Phyllis Logan
Friday 26th August
Advertisement
1st Libby Lambell and Robert Quinan
2nd Judy Pryse-Jones and Joan Bailey
Saturday, 27th August
1st North/South Jane North and Peter Perry
2nd North/South Lyn Armstrong and Shirley Frost
1st East/West Sanjay Sinha and Neville Nott
Advertisement
2nd East/West Phyllis Logan and Peter Tarlinton
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.