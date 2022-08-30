A Dubbo apprentice who lost control of his Corolla and crashed into a gutter in southern Sydney while two times the legal limit has escaped a lengthy disqualification.
William Frederick Stellmacher, was behind the wheel of his silver Toyota Corolla driving along Cawarra Road in southern Sydney just before midnight on May 11 this year, when he lost control and hit the gutter.
The 21-year-old had been drinking at at the Highfield Hotel in Caringbah and consumed between six and seven Carlton Dry beers and a rum and coke since about 4.30pm in the afternoon and in the hours before the crash, court documents revealed.
Officers arrived at the scene to find Stellmacher sitting next to his vehicle, who smelt of alcohol. Following a positive roadside breath test he was taken to Sutherland police station where he revealed a reading of 0.124 - two times the legal limit.
Police said at the time of the offence the traffic was light, however it was dark and raining.
Stellmacher appeared in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving.
Defence lawyer David Hemsworth appealed to Magistrate Theresa Hamilton for a sentence without conviction and no further punishment.
Mr Hemsworth said his client was a first year electrical apprentice, and a person of good character as evidenced in three character references tended in court detailing his responsible drinking behaviour.
The court heard Stellmacher was unemployed, but hoping to continue his apprenticeship, with Mr Hemsworth arguing employers were reluctant to take him on because he didn't have a licence or may require an interlock device.
Magistrate Hamilton said he "would have been well aware" he shouldn't have been driving.
"It's quite clear he had been drinking for some hours and shouldn't have been driving," she said.
However taking into account his clean criminal record, family difficulties at the time of the offence, the fact he'd been suspended from driving since May, and impact the loss of licence would have on his employment, Magistrate Hamilton gave Stellmacher an opportunity to retain his licence.
Stellmacher was handed an 18-month conditional release order without conviction or disqualification.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
