Waste dumped illegally on a street in the outskirts of Dubbo earlier this month still hasn't been cleaned up, and furious residents say it's turning their street into an "eyesore".
Strewn along the side of the road, amongst the trees and tall grass, are cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, takeaway food containers, computer parts, a broken pram and bags of household rubbish.
"I have to go past it everyday and it is absolutely bloody disgusting," said Dave Stevenson, a resident on Cooreena Road.
"Everyone up the end of the road drives past it every day, people come out here to visit or go sightseeing and it's a disgrace."
Mr Stevenson first noticed the rubbish on the morning of August 13. When it was still there two days later, he reported the issue to the council who sent out a ranger to inspect the site.
The officer told Mr Stevenson that council would investigate the dumping and someone would be sent out to clean it up, however, two weeks later the rubbish remains.
"It's ridiculous. If it was dumped on a councillor's street in Dubbo it would've been picked up, but because we're out of sight they don't worry about it," said Mr Stevenson.
"We pay high rates out here. I told the council ranger the garbage truck comes out here once a week, why can't you send a bloke out with a ute to come and get rid of it. And she said to me 'why don't you pick it up'?"
Mr Stevenson is worried with more wet weather and wind predicted the rubbish will spread out further and more grass will grow up around it, making it harder to be cleaned up. And this isn't the first time residents in his street have had this kind of issue.
"There was a load of dead dogs dumped on the corner of Coreena Road about 10 years ago, and we had the same response from the council then - 'you pick it up'. They sat there for a week in the middle of summer, it was putrid," he said.
Council was contacted for comment regarding the illegal dumping on Cooreena Road - and delay in cleaning it up - but have not yet responded.
Dubbo Council says the environmental, social and financial costs of dumping "are profound". People found to be illegal dumping can face a fine of up to $4000, depending on the amount and the type of waste they dumped.
"There are many resources out there so people don't have to resort to illegal dumping," said John Wisniewski, DRC Manager Waste Services.
"Many items can actually be disposed of at Council's waste facilities for free including cardboard, oil, scrap metal, recyclables. Council also provides an annual bulky waste pick-up that allows residents to have their bulky waste collected from out the front of their homes."
Reports of illegal dumping can be made to Dubbo Regional Council on (02) 6801 4000 or online via council's customer service portal. Larger dumps can be reported to the Environment Protection Authority on 131 555.
