Brett Robb's A Magic Zariz won the Black Nugget Cup at Dubbo Turf Club on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:00am
A Magic Zariz, pictured previously at Narromine, won the Black Nugget Cup at Dubbo on Sunday. Picture: Zaarkacha Marlan

He's been a consistent performer for Brett Robb for a number of years now and A Magic Zariz has done it again after winning the Black Nugget Cup at Dubbo on Sunday.

