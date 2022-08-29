He's been a consistent performer for Brett Robb for a number of years now and A Magic Zariz has done it again after winning the Black Nugget Cup at Dubbo on Sunday.
The annual Black Nugget Cup (1420m) was moved from Mudgee to Dubbo and Robb's gelding was brilliant on his home track winning by almost half a length.
Following the race, Robb was absent but a representative from his stable told Sky Thoroughbred Central they love watching A Magic Zariz in action.
"You would love 20 of them in your stable," she said.
"He is as honest as the day long and just really stoked for the team to get him over the line today."
Having now amassed more than $300,000 in prizemoney, Robb opted to put Michael Heagney in the saddle a move which paid off.
"We worked out that we were starting to get a bit cunning as his old age and so he should," the representative said.
"He was back with a senior on and at 63kgs you couldn't have asked for a better job than that."
While carrying more than 60kgs is a task for some gallopers, A Magic Zariz did it seemingly without a fuss.
"He carries it time and time again, we didn't see a problem with it today," the representative said.
"Mick (Heagney) just rode him down a tee so he did a perfect job."
It was Island Press who got out of the gates well in the Black Nugget Cup as Robb's gelding sat towards the rear for the majority of the race until the field turned round onto the home straight.
Heagney struggled to find a gap for the first 100 or so metres but eventually found a small opening, one which he would power through as the galloper showed great speed over the final part of the race.
Earlier in the day, Clint Lundholm and Brett Thompson both picked up wins as the pair of trainers continue their strong starts to the new racing season.
Just five horses lined up for the Mudgee Food & Wine Month Maiden Handicap (1120m) but it didn't matter for Almorah as the Peter Stanley-trained galloper won by two lengths in the final race of the day.
The racing season is now in full swing around the Central West with meetings at Mendooran and Wellington coming up over the next week leading into the Dubbo Gold Cup on September 11.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
