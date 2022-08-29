Daily Liberal
Opinion

Matters of State: Record investment to fast track vaccine development

By Dugald Saunders
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:50am, first published 2:03am
RECORD INVESTMENT: The new funding package includes $3.5 million to drive forward plans for a national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification system. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

A record $65 million investment will fast-track the development of vaccines against Foot and Mouth (FMD) and Lumpy Skin Disease to position NSW as leaders in the fight against exotic animal diseases.

