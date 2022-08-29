Matters of State: Record investment to fast track vaccine development

A record $65 million investment will fast-track the development of vaccines against Foot and Mouth (FMD) and Lumpy Skin Disease to position NSW as leaders in the fight against exotic animal diseases.
The new funding package includes $3.5 million to drive forward plans for a national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification system.
The NSW Government is also committing $55.8 million for practical, on-ground biosecurity risk mitigation and response preparedness activities, including:
***
Livestock theft has a significant impact on farmers across the state, with more than $8.5 million worth of cattle and sheep reported stolen in the past two years alone.
That's why last week we relaunched Operation Stock Check, which allows officers of all ranks to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to identify and target loads which may have been stolen.
While rural crimes like stock theft may not dominate the headlines, they are a huge kick in the guts to our hardworking farmers and their families with the potential to cripple entire livelihoods.
That's why we're ensuring police have the right resources to proactively run these operations and protect regional communities.
I'm encouraging all our primary producers to help us crack down on these criminal behaviours by reporting any suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000
***
Connective Indigenous Corporation (CIC) has received $9,000 from the NSW Government's Stronger Together Grants program to expand its Global Fusion Festival.
Global Fusion is quite unique because CIC partners with multicultural organisations, to deliver an event that celebrates the many cultures - ancient and newly arrived - that make up our community.
The inaugural event earlier this year was a tremendous success, and this funding will enable CIC to expand the food, entertainment and activities on offer.
***
An innovative program developed by CSU in collaboration with TAFE NSW and Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana is making a huge impact on the teacher shortage gripping regional NSW.
The Collaborative Teachers Aide Pathway upskills teachers' aides currently employed in regional schools to become qualified teachers - without having to leave their jobs or communities!
Collaborative Teachers Aide Pathway turns a four-year pathway into a three-year pathway for most, which not only cuts down the time and costs involved in study, but helps our dedicated teachers' aides to be employed as classroom teachers sooner.
