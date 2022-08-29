COULTON'S CATCH-UP: Campaign to fund Macquarie Home Stay expansion

Brendan was motivated to start swimming because he wanted to find a way to manage his mental health, particularly during the drought. As a result, he became an ambassador for Lifeline Broken Hill, an organisation that I'm very familiar with, which provides wonderful services to the people of the Far West. Brendan carried the mantle of Lifeline during his swim, highlighting the importance of mental health and physical wellbeing as well as promoting the great work Lifeline does in the Far West.