15-year-old Cooper Black has almost single-handedly propelled Nyngan Tigers into the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s final after they defeated Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval.
Black scored a pair of tries before nailing a conversion from the sideline late in Sunday's match to seal an 18-17 win for Nyngan while booking their spot in the competition's grand final.
CYMS' Latrell Fing Fing tried his heart out all game but his side couldn't find a way to stop the rampaging Tigers.
Nyngan co-coaches Troy Richards and Anthony Griffiths were impressed with how their side handled coming back from being 13 points down at halftime.
"There was no real panic in the dressing sheds at halftime, we had no luck in the first half with penalties and we had a strong headwind," Richards said.
"It was just about getting back in the grind and stop giving them the ball, they had all the ball in the first half," Griffiths added.
CYMS coach Tom Yeo knows his side let the match slip out of their grasp and believes there will be a lot to learn from the game.
"It's disappointing for the boys to have such a good first half and play with such control then in the second half we probably let ourselves down with some discipline then we couldn't get field position off the back of that," he said.
"We just gave away too many penalties, I think we had the footy once in some good positions then scored but outside of that we had no ball.
"They have put everything into it and I'm just disappointed for them, they are all pretty devastated but that's footy.
"Nyngan was there until the end and they worked hard so congratulations to them."
It was all CYMS in the first half as Rory Madden and Michael Ross both crossed to score before Fing Fing nailed a field goal just before the break as the Fishies led 13-0.
But coming out of the break Nyngan was brilliant.
The Tigers scored first through Black before Ryan Urquhart powered his way over and after the former slotted both conversions, we had a game on our hands.
Madden's second try of the after gave CYMS some breathing room but with the conversion falling short, Nyngan was still well in the game.
Black brought the Nyngan fans to their feet as he burrowed his way over out wide to bring the Tigers within a single point with the score 17-16.
As the Tigers teenager stepped back to take the conversion he showed no signs of nerves before kicking the ball straight between the posts and turning to let the crowd know about it.
After scoring a hat-trick in his under-16s match the day before, Black was brilliant and Griffiths said he is a joy to watch play.
"He has two grand finals next weekend with the under 16s and 18s," Griffiths said.
"A 15-year-old doing that sort of stuff, the town is proud of him and we are proud of him.
"He goes away to boarding school and has been travelling each week to support Nyngan under 16s and 18s."
Richards admitted Nyngan are no strangers to coming back from deficits so far this season and believes they play their best football when behind on the scoreboard.
"The boys have been playing that style of football every weekend, they love giving us heart attacks," he said.
"They love doing it the hard way and getting in the grind."
With several of his players in tears after the game, Yeo said he couldn't have been prouder of his side and knows they will be a better side for their experiences in such a big match.
"They've got great values, they are hard workers and they are just great all round kids," he said.
"I think we lose four or five kids so the majority will still be there next year which is a good thing.
"They will take a lot of that game, it is such a big game for bottom-aged kids and it is never usually like that.
"They'll be better next year but they can't see that now."
Nyngan will now face Bathurst St Pats in the competition's final on Sunday.
