Daily Liberal

Nyngan Tigers' Under 18s side defeated Dubbo CYMS 18-17

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:47am, first published 1:30am
15-year-old Cooper Black has almost single-handedly propelled Nyngan Tigers into the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s final after they defeated Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval.

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

