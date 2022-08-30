A Dubbo woman who spat on a Coles manager after she was mistakenly identified as a store thief has been spared a conviction.
Sarah Anne Jones, 34, was at Dubbo Coles on April 19 this year when staff accused her of stealing items from the store earlier that day.
Jones, according to police, was mistaken for a person described to be of Aboriginal appearance, five foot three inches tall, of a slim build and had dark hair with red highlights through it.
The manager approached Jones - who had a shopping trolley which contained a Coles shopping bag - and asked her to leave the store.
When she asked why, the manager explained there had been an incident earlier that day in the store and believed Jones was responsible.
"It wasn't f---king me", Jones said before calling the store manager a "c--t" several times.
Jones then spat at the store manager, with saliva landing on the woman's eyebrow, before she grabbed the empty Coles bag from the trolley and swung it at the woman which hit her on the face and and knocked the glasses off her face.
The store manager asked Jones to leave again, before an alert was put through the store requesting available staff to assist.
Jones eventually went to leave the store, while yelling and swearing at the store manager. The store manager began to film the incident on her mobile, when Jones turned around and tried to slap the phone out of her hand.
Another staff member pushed Jones back about 10 metres into a wall where she was punched twice, which police said was to protect the store manager from being further assaulted. In court defence lawyer David Hemsworth explained this caused bruising to his client's cheekbone.
Jones eventually waited out the front of Liquorland for police to arrive.
When police arrived Jones admitted to the assault, and made frank admissions about spitting on the store manager.
She was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where she was charged with assault.
The next day Jones returned to the police station and apologised to the constables, and acknowledged her spitting was "disgusting".
In Dubbo Local Court last week, defence lawyer Mr Hemsworth said the incident escalated from being mistaken for someone who had been involved in a theft at the store earlier that day. The court heard, at times during the incident his client had been referred to as a "junkie" - which caused the reaction from Jones.
Mr Hemsworth said his client was a full time cleaner at the Cattleman's Country Motor Inn, and came before the court with a minimal criminal history.
Mr Hemsworth said his client had shown significant remorse, by attending the police station the following day to apologise for her conduct.
He asked the court to consider dealing with the matter by imposing a good behaviour bond, without a conviction.
While Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted there was a degree of provocation to the incident, she found Jones' response an "overreaction".
"There's no suggestion on the facts she was in fact the person responsible, however she reacted quite violently to the suggestion," she said.
"I do have some concerns about the assault, spitting is a horrible and unpleasant form of assault."
Despite the nature of the assault, Magistrate Hamilton handed Jones a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
