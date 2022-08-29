Daily Liberal

Peter McDonald Premiership: Orange CYMS' season ends after 40-30 loss to Forbes Magpies

Updated August 29 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Never count Forbes Magpies out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.