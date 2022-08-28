Daily Liberal

Quick thinking community praised as two arrested over alleged break and enter at Nyngan

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
August 28 2022 - 7:00pm
Quick response praised as two arrested after alleged break-in

Two men have been charged following an investigation into an alleged break and enter at Nyngan.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Journalist

