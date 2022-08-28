Quick response praised as two arrested after alleged break-in

Two men have been charged following an investigation into an alleged break and enter at Nyngan.
A quick response by community members is being praised by police after an alleged break and enter at Nyngan last week.
Just before midday on Friday, August 26 Nyngan police attended a home on Wambiana Street, after a community member contacted police reporting an alleged break and enter.
Following inquiries, two men aged - 18 and 25 - were arrested a short distance away.
They were taken to Nyngan police station and charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal less than $60,000.
The younger man was also charged with breaching his bail.
Both men were refused bail and will appear before Dubbo Local Court over the weekend.
On the weekend Nyngan police took to social media to thank the community for their assistance.
"Due to this individual calling police straight way, Nyngan police were able to respond in a timely manner and as a result two males were arrested," they said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
