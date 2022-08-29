Fundraising success: Big fun at the Little Day Out

The sun was shining on Saturday as crowds gathered in the garden of local hairdresser Ann Lyons for the Little Day Out festival, a day of good music for a good cause.
"It was amazing weather - the whole day was amazing. Everyone was relaxed and laid back, enjoying the atmosphere," said Ms Lyons.
Headlining the event were a fantastic lineup of musicians including Legless Pedestrians, Alana Potter, Mick Picton and Paul McMillian "Irish". There were also market stalls, a sausage sizzle by the South Dubbo Rotary Club, a coffee cart by Jespresso and children's activities - rounding off a fantastic family day out.
This year was the 13th year Ms Lyons has hosted a charity event for the Make A Wish Foundation - a cause close to her heart as a cancer survivor herself. 290 tickets were sold for Saturday's event bringing in $5,800 for the charity.
"Make A Wish does an amazing thing - getting something that they've wished for and something that will help them through their recovery journey. It's something for them to hold onto," she said.
"The charity doesn't just involve the child but also involves the whole family. It's all about the community coming together - it helps the family and creates happy memories together."
Ms Lyons said the event couldn't have happened without the support of the local businesses like Signorama, Kirkman's Financial Solutions and Parkdale Merino who sponsored the event.
"I've had a business in Dubbo for 34 years and in that time I've made contacts in local businesses who are extremely charitable... So it's all about supporting local businesses and local businesses supporting a cause."
