Daily Liberal
Photos

Fundraising success: Big fun at the Little Day Out

Updated August 29 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun was shining on Saturday as crowds gathered in the garden of local hairdresser Ann Lyons for the Little Day Out festival, a day of good music for a good cause.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.