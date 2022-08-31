If you are already missing the Dubbo Theatre Company on stage, then you won't have to wait too much longer to see them in action once again.
With their latest performance Chicago the Musical wrapping up at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre last weekend, DTC secretary Christine Bray said they are producing another musical for November which will be announced in due time.
Advertisement
There's never a lull moment for DTC's performers, directors, stage set designers, and basically the entire company with more performances through the season, Ms Bray said.
Chicago the Musical went on stage at DRTCC in August directed by Jamie Foster and re-telling the 1924 tale of beautiful Velma Kelly, played by Sarah Drake, a nightclub performer who plotted her philandering husband's death along with Roxie Hart, played by Dannielle Foster.
The entire cast includes Courtney Mcanespie as matron Morton, Carla Yoingco as the newspaper columnist Mary Sunshine, and Benn Bryant as Roxie's husband, Amos. The lucid detective Fogarty was played by Greg Marwick.
Our photographer, Amy McIntyre, snapped some photos of those enjoying last weekends performance.
Upcoming this weekend at the DRTCC is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a local production by the Drama Club Dubbo.
The story of young poor lad Charlie Bucket at the chocolate factory owned by a rich man and philanthropist, Willy Wonka, is told many times and this amazing new musical will make audiences dance, too.
It's recommended for all ages and it's on this Friday, September 2 at 7pm.
Click this link to get your tickets https://www.drtcc.com.au/Whats-On/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.