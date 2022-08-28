Daily Liberal

Parkes Boars won their third consecutive New Holland Cup on Saturday against Mudgee

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 28 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Boars' New Holland Cup dominance has continued after they won their third consecutive title on Saturday after defeating Mudgee in a thrilling contest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.