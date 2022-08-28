Parkes Boars' New Holland Cup dominance has continued after they won their third consecutive title on Saturday after defeating Mudgee in a thrilling contest.
A late surge from Parkes was enough to get them over the line with the final score reading 23-20.
Parkes' Josh Miles thought the game a great final between the two sides.
"It was a great grand final, it went down to the wire," he said.
"Full credit to Mudgee, they put us through our paces and credit to our boys for sticking with it.
"Those last two minutes were crazy and really changed the game."
Mudgee coach John Carters was understandably heartbroken after the match and thought his side deserved better.
"Obviously we are devastated, losing on the bell in a grand final really hurts," he said.
"I hate to be cliche but they really had a go, it's been an outstanding year.
"It's just a shame to lose it like that, you can't fault their effort or their attitude."
A trio of penalty goals made the difference for Parkes as they came over with a wet sail to win and Miles thought his side got what they deserved.
"I think we are quite lucky because we have been here before and we do have a lot of experienced boys," he said.
"That's what it came down to."
After finishing the regular season third on the ladder, Parkes defeated CSU Bathurst, Dubbo and Mudgee on their way to yet another title.
Miles believes the resilience the squad showed over the course of the season is something to be proud of.
"First round we lost 79-0 to Mudgee and to come back and beat them in a grand final is massive," he said.
"Full credit to them and our boys, I'm sure we will enjoy the party over the next couple of days."
Mudgee was brave and kept coming at Parkes for the full 80 minutes but Carters thought they let the match slip when it mattered the most.
"They've got some big bodies so we knew they would be dangerous down that end of the field," he said.
"A couple of penalties marched them down our end and in the end I thought we had dug in to do enough but those big bodies.
"That's just what happens sometimes and that's footy."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
