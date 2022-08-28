Fast-tracking housing to meet a growing population projected to rise by one percent each year until 2041, is a top priority for Dubbo Regional Council.
A vast tract of council-owned land northwest of the city will be set aside for this housing plan which has already received backing from Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders to unlock more homes due to a "significant demand".
By 2041, the NSW government's planning department projections show the Dubbo population is nearly 64,000 or at least 9,200 people more reflecting an annual increase of nearly one percent as regions become attractive places for people to find work, live there, and raise a family.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson told the Daily Liberal the council's housing vision is on "needs to catch up in an accelerated way" because it is the "sensible way" to ensure housing is readily available for people moving into the region.
Of NSW's current 8.2 million population, by 2041 it is expected there will be 3.7 million more flocking to the state's regions such as Dubbo-Orana, Central West and Far West NSW. It's also expected one million people will be calling NSW their home in the next 10 years.
Wellington and Geurie - which are just 30 minutes drive east of Dubbo - are also getting busier, but other towns out west such as Narromine which has a population of 6304 is expected to shrink with 1609 less residents by 2041, the report read. Gilgandra's current population of 4187 residents will also be less than 833 people by 2041 as people tend to move closer to central towns for work opportunities.
"There is a waiting list no matter what level of housing they need, whether high-end rental, affordable housing, or social housing," Cr Dickerson said.
"While the NSW government is responsible for building social housing, we would like to see more activity in every housing sector because there is a need [to house people moving into Dubbo]."
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said he would back the council's move to "fast-track the delivery of essential infrastructure and unlock more homes in the region," particularly in Dubbo and Wellington.
The NSW government listed Dubbo among the 22 regional councils to benefit from the $120 million funding under the latest round of the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund under the 2021-2022 state budget.
"The Dubbo region is facing significant demand for housing right now, which is exactly what this funding is designed to address," Mr Saunders said.
"I encourage the council to nominate infrastructure projects ready for construction like roads, sewerage systems, and open space, to facilitate new housing supply."
Both Dubbo and Wellington are experiencing significant demand in housing to support the influx of workers in infrastructure and other projects happening in the Dubbo region, Cr Dickerson said.
The council earlier this year set aside 110 blocks of land in the Keswick Estate it owned, with the infrastructure required for the estate such as roads, water, sewerage, electricity, and internet connections has progressed.
Cr Dickerson said the next phase of council-owned land that needed required infrastructure is the identified Northwest Urban Land Release which at this stage is "a block of dirt" that has yet to go through proper council processes and assessment for a housing subdivision.
The council is among the 22 regional councils identified under the NSW government's accelerated housing strategy for the next 10 years being one of the growth regional areas in the state.
Aside from Dubbo, the central west towns of Bathurst and Orange are also in the targeted regional areas for accelerated housing plans.
Dubbo-Orana region has 41,704 privately owned dwellings occupied by residents and 6750 are unoccupied, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics profile of the region.
Cr Dickerson said the tourism and accommodation businesses would largely account for those dwellings that are not privately occupied by local residents in the region but their actual number in every town would be difficult to determine at this stage.
"Exactly how many homes are being used as AirBNB or short-term tourism rental accommodation is hard to know but they are definitely impacting our housing market. Every part of the housing market is in shortage," Cr Dickerson said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
