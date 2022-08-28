Wellington and Geurie - which are just 30 minutes drive east of Dubbo - are also getting busier, but other towns out west such as Narromine which has a population of 6304 is expected to shrink with 1609 less residents by 2041, the report read. Gilgandra's current population of 4187 residents will also be less than 833 people by 2041 as people tend to move closer to central towns for work opportunities.

