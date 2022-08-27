Mudgee's dominant Ferguson North Cup season has reached its peak after the side took out the grand final in fine fashion on Saturday afternoon.
Playing against CSU Bathurst, Mudgee was just too good, running away with a 43-19 win to win their first competition.
Advertisement
Mudgee's Helen Blackmore was lost for words after the game but admitted it was a really special day for the club.
"I'm pretty emotional, I've been playing since 2017 and this is my first grand final," she said.
"The time and effort the girls have put in is unbelievable and they definitely deserve it.
"It's an awesome feeling."
While they may have not gotten the win, CSU coach Marcus Burrell had nothing but praise for his team.
"Proud is probably the best thing to say," he said.
"We worked hard all year but Mudgee were the best side all year long.
"They finally get to celebrate their first premiership which is awesome for them."
READ ALSO:
Doubles to Violet Cavanagh and Lala Lautaimi were enough for the home side at Glen Willow Sporting Complex as they ran in seven tries to CSU's three.
The win caps off what has been a brilliant season for Mudgee and Blackmore believes the side saved their best football for the end of the season.
"Just the intensity off the line and teamwork, we were there as mates," she said.
"We had one job and we followed through all the way to the end with it.
"How good is winning."
On the other hand, Burrell was proud of his side and was impressed with the commitment they showed throughout the season.
"Our girls showed up every week," he said.
Advertisement
"Half of them didn't even play rugby before the start of the season and we got here."
Even though they lost to the better side on the day, Burrell believes the squad made huge improvements across the season and he hopes the side can go one step further in 2023.
"We were consistent in everything that we did,"
"I couldn't have asked the girls to do anymore today and they showed great spirit in regards to the passion that they have.
"We will go bigger and better next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.