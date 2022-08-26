Port Macquarie will not host the 2023 NSW Junior State Cup touch football event as a result of ongoing concerns relating to drainage concerns at Tuffins Lane.
Pressure had been mounting on the NSW Touch Association for several years after the last two events had not been completed due to weather impacts on the venue.
It left general manager Dean Russell with little choice other than to move locations and take the event from Port Macquarie to give to Dubbo.
It brings Port's three-year hosting tenure to an early end.
"In my heart of hearts I know with what's gone on the last two years, for next year, it's the right decision."
Mr Russell said in February that the event was sought-after, following a deluge that forced the 2022 event to be cancelled.
"Any time you bring that amount of people into a town or an area with an economic impact in excess of $3 million ... councils realise the value of the event," he said.
The 2023 Junior State Cup was to be the final year of a three-year contract with NSW Touch and the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
"It allows them the opportunity to address some of those concerns," Mr Russell said.
"We have really strong relationships with Port Macquarie - the council and the region - so it was disappointing having to make the decision."
Mayor of Dubbo Mathew Dickerson said the announcement was a great win for the region.
"Council has invested millions of dollars into our river corridor playing fields which has allowed DRC to attract this significant event. Staff will prepare 30 playing fields to be ready to welcome the 4,000 competitors and match officials along with upwards of 6,000 supporters for a massive weekend of touch footy," he said.
The event will involve up to 250 junior touch football teams from across the state including areas of Sydney Metropolitan, Western NSW, North West NSW, Central Coast, Hunter, Mid North Coast and the North Coast of NSW.
Visitors will stay for a minimum of 3 nights with an estimated return for the region of approximately $7 million dollars.
