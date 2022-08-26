Daily Liberal

NSW Touch Association's Dean Russell confirms Port Macquarie has lost the 2023 Junior State Cup

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:03am
The 2023 NSW Junior State Cup will not be held in Port Macquarie. Photo: Paul Jobber

Port Macquarie will not host the 2023 NSW Junior State Cup touch football event as a result of ongoing concerns relating to drainage concerns at Tuffins Lane.

Sports Journalist

