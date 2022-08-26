Daily Liberal

Peter McDonald Premiership: Brothers Alex and Brad McMillan set to play each other for the first time in grand final qualifier

By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:53am, first published 1:30am
EUGOWRA BOYS: Brothers Alex and Brad McMillan will face off against each other this weekend in the Peter McDonald Premiership.

It's been a long time since Alex and Brad McMillan opposed each other in the backyard of their Eugowra family home.

