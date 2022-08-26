Many people thought it would be the Peter McDonald Premiership Grand Final but the meeting between Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons has come a week early.
The two minor premier sides from the Groups 10 and 11 pools will meet each other in the competition's preliminary final at Apex Oval on Sunday.
Dubbo CYMS are fresh after having the week off following their win against Orange CYMS in round one of the final and will welcome back their skipper for Sunday's match.
Jarryn Powyer will return to the Fishies' side for the match and knows it is going to be a tough match after already facing Mudgee once this season.
"It's pretty obvious that they have been the best side all year," he said.
"We had that first meeting and there was only a try in it.
"If anything we know what to expect now, it's going to be a physical 80-minute effort.
"They'll push right to the end."
Powyer missed CYMS' last match due to suspension but admitted it wasn't all negative as he got to spend some time recovering from a few minor knocks
"I've just been keeping a bit fresh, I wasn't too bad at the end of the but you get a few niggles and that," he said.
"I just used it to my advantage really, took the chance to freshen up really.
"The boys are coming off a good game against (Orange) CYMS and probably played their best footy."
The winner of Sunday's match will host the final of the competition on September 4 and it would be a big achievement for Mudgee after they lost at home to Forbes in their own major semi-final.
Without their skipper, Dubbo CYMS were too good against their Orange namesakes and produced a strong second half in some ordinary conditions to run away 36-14 victors.
"The way the game was working out I was a bit nervous at half time," Powyer said of the major semi-final win.
"But then the rain came in we just decided to hold the ball, kick to the corners and held them in.
"Then the points just started to come, so it will probably be the same sort of plan this weekend."
With the addition of their captain, CYMS' forward pack will be at full strength and Powyer said he has been impressed by lock Jayden Merritt, in particular, this season.
"He's probably got a lot more responsibility on him this season," he said.
"He played in the 2019 grand final with us as well and he was around before then but I know 'Shaggy' (Shawn Townsend) gave him a bit more responsibility in the middle.
"A lot of the ball goes back through him in the middle and he is just taking it on.
"You've got the same sort of crew with me, Billy (Sing) and 'Marlo' (Ben Marlin) there just doing the standard work.
"The young fellas coming up like 'Wakey' (Riley Wake) and Mitch Cleary is good, it's exciting just to see how our young guys go in the semis.
"That's what you play footy for and hopefully they get a shot to try to win a comp."
Every side enters their respective competitions hoping to play in the grand final and Powyer admitted CYMS are no different.
"We want to be in the final game of the year for sure but we are just taking it a game at a time," he said.
"The way this finals series works out having to play that prelim obviously makes it a bit more of a task.
"In the old system if you finished first you got a few weeks off and a second chance but now it's back-to-back wins against quality sides.
"It's anyone's game, there is quite a bit of pressure on it but it's just about getting forward with it and just worrying about what we've got to do."
Sunday's match will kick off at 3pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
