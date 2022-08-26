Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons will face Bathurst Giants in the AFL Central West Tier 1 preliminary final

Tom Barber
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:00am
Jarred Clark will be an important part of the Dubbo Demons' side on Saturday when they take on the Bathurst Giants. Picture: Amy McIntyre

They have had some epic battles in 2022 and Saturday's AFL Central West preliminary final between Dubbo Demons and Bathurst Giants is shaping up to be another chapter in this growing rivalry.

