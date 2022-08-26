They have had some epic battles in 2022 and Saturday's AFL Central West preliminary final between Dubbo Demons and Bathurst Giants is shaping up to be another chapter in this growing rivalry.
With a grand final spot on the line, both sides will meet at Bathurst's George Park 1 in a match which is sure to be high-quality.
Advertisement
Demons coach Terry Lyons knows his side has what it takes to get the win and make it into their first senior Men's final in several seasons.
"I think there is a good feeling around the club," he said.
"Obviously the Giants have been a good team for a number of years and we've had some really competitive games against them.
"We are looking forward to the challenge of taking them on."
The Giants will host this weekend's final before the Bushrangers do the same next weekend down the hill after finishing as minor premiers.
While a home final would've been ideal for the Demons, Lyons knows they had several chances to finish second on the ladder throughout the season.
"We had plenty of opportunities throughout the year to get ourselves into a better position but the opposition is trying to do that as well," he said.
"It's been a competitive year I think, apart from the Bushies.
"The other three teams have been reasonably close to each other the whole year."
READ ALSO:
Having been a captain-coach during his time at the club, Lyons has been a part of premiership-winning sides before and admitted this year's group of players are striving towards something special.
"It would mean a lot, I'm very invested in the playing group that we have currently," he said.
"They are just an outstanding bunch of blokes and to win a premiership with them will be something special.
"It would be up there with the other ones that I have been part of as a player but probably it would mean more to me now coming back to the club.
"When you are playing you can have a direct impact on a lot more but just watching the development of the squad and the blokes involved in that as well as the club, in general, has been something special."
After resting several players last weekend against the Bushrangers, the Demons will put their strongest available side on the park and Lyons is hoping they can get the job done
Advertisement
"It's great that it is happening at this time of year, we have had a few injuries which have put guys out but of those who are left this is our strongest squad," he said.
Earlier in the day, the Demons' Women's side will be looking to make yet another grand final when they take on the Bushrangers in the preliminary final.
The winner of the match will take on the Bathurst Giants in the final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.