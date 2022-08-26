It's been a disrupted season, to say the least for Macquarie Raiders side but now they are ready for the Group 11 Reserve Grade Grand Final on Sunday.
The Raiders will meet Dubbo CYMS in the final of the competition at Apex Oval, with the two sides set to battle once again for a chance to take on their Group 10 counterpart.
Unlike the Peter McDonald Premiership and the newly named Tom Nelson Western Premiership Under 18s, the reserve grade and league tag competitions are still separated into Groups 10 and 11.
This has meant both reserve grade and league tag went weeks at times without playing matches while the other two competitions played their crossover fixtures.
Raiders coach Anthony Egan-Smith said his side were hoping for more matches in 2022 but are ready to take on their local rivals in the final
"The season sort of felt like it was dragging on for a while and then all of a sudden we've had a semi-final now it's the grand final," he said.
"They started this joint comp but weren't too worried about reserve grade and the league tag, in the middle of the year we only play three games in seven weeks.
"All of a sudden we've played CYMS three weeks in a row and it's not the grand final."
Earlier this year, NSWRL's Tim Del Guzzo was open to the idea of having a Western-wide competition for all four senior grades, a decision which would be explored after the season finishes.
The crossover rounds occurred at various points throughout the season for the other grades, something which Egan-Smith admitted was a challenge for his side who weren't playing consistently.
"It's made it really hard but I'm lucky that I have 25 blokes who have been ripping in every week," he said.
"We train hard the whole time but it was getting hard showing up to training and not playing any games.
"It's been a bad weather year for too, things were getting cancelled all the time and we were just lucky that we didn't have any trainings cancelled."
The winner of Sunday's match will face the victor of the Group 10 final which will also take place on the weekend in a game which will decide which team is the best in the region.
Having faced Dubbo CYMS several times already this season, the Raiders coach said both sides know a fair bit about each other.
"A few of our blokes came over from CYMS and they'd have a few blokes who have played with us so we do know each other pretty well," he said.
"We've definitely been the best two teams all year so it's good to see us play them in the grand final.
"A local derby always adds a bit extra to it."
Macquarie is currently undefeated throughout 2022 and has every chance to complete a perfect season with a win on Sunday.
Egan-Smith is hoping a few of his players can draw on their experiences playing first grade throughout the year if things get tough during the final.
"We've got a couple of young guys who are back who have played a bit of first grade this year," he said.
"We've trained with first grade a lot this year and it has definitely helped us step up to the next level.
"We are pretty excited for the weekend and hopefully we can get it done."
Macquarie are stacked across the park but the Kempston brothers (Harry, Jack and Charlie) have all been outstanding, forming a lethal left-edge for the Raiders.
After joining the club at the start of the season, the trio of brothers have impressed their coach with their work ethic.
"They are weapons, none of them have really missed a training all year," he said.
"They just show up and put in every week, all three of them could easily be playing first grade at another club.
"The way they train and rip in makes it so much easier on me.
"We've been very lucky to be honest, we are dangerous all over the field which helps.
"We don't rely on our outside backs or middles which helps us out a lot."
The two clubs will also meet in the league tag final which will kickstart the four-match day at Apex Oval.
Sunday's match will begin at 12pm.
