A $2.45 million funding promise to expand Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay for low-income and seriously-ill rural patients is in tatters.
In the last two days, 18 hospital patients with their carers scrambled for cheap hotels around the city, while Macquarie Home Stay's 14 rooms were booked out.
This is something that's repeated each and every night, Macquarie Home Stay director Rod Crowfoot says.
But 26 more rooms at the facility promised through funding from Parkes MP Mark Coulton under a re-elected coalition government may not be forthcoming. With Mr Coulton admitting he's facing an uphill battle convincing Labor cabinet ministers that it's "not pork barreling" but a crucial need for regional NSW.
"This is a bare necessity for people that come from rural areas with limited financial resources to be able to have the treatment they need and afford accommodation," Mr Coulton said.
Mr Coulton said he has discussed the Macquarie Home Stay funding and other vital projects he has committed to for his electorate with current infrastructure, transport, and regional development minister Catherine King. However said their discussions ended without a clear indication of whether the funding would be forthcoming.
"I would imagine they are assessing them all and will probably come up with another name for the program and with a bit of different name hopefully they would see the merits and fund these projects. It's an urgent need," Mr Coulton said.
Now that the long-time National Party MP is in opposition, it could also mean many of the big-ticket commitments in his electorate - including calls for more health workers and doctors in the regions - may not materialise.
Mr Coulton has slammed Labor for changing the rules on what areas doctors and other essential health workers can be sent to meet the delivery of health services in remote and rural towns as part of the Distribution Priority Areas (DPA) in health services.
On his last week in parliament prior to the spring recess, Mr Coulton was in a heated argument with Shortland MP Pat Conroy arguing that the Labor government is not committed to further improving the economic and social development in regional and rural communities.
"I was really upset because Mr Conroy is, as I said [in parliament] just 10 minutes in a taxi to the middle of Newcastle...He could have followed me this week and he could have gone and spoken with folks in Ivanhoe, Cobar or Wilcannia about what's rural health," Mr Coulton said.
"We don't expect to have a super clinic and GP in every town but we do need a regional facility as Dubbo has, it's a real hub now in health services and education.
"I'm very frustrated that people give me a hard luck story when they can see the high rise of Melbourne from their house."
The Labor changes to the DPA rules would result in doctors currently working in remote and disadvantaged communities, to move to hospitals in metropolitan and urban centres.
This, Mr Coulton said would also make medical practice in the bush unattractive to doctors that are already in severe shortage in regional areas.
Shadow assistant minister for regional development, Victorian MP Dr Anne Webster was also in Dubbo on Thursday to see for herself the plight of disadvantaged patients receiving treatment at the Dubbo hospital while more than 150 kilometres away from home.
"It's evident they need the [extra] 26 units although it's nice to afford hotels, which is nice for the local hotel industry but when you are forced to have a cancer treatment or have a baby but need an affordable accommodation, they need a place to stay," Dr Webster said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
