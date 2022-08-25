Mooney will be bringing his brand of "brutally honest" stand-up to the stage in his latest show Beauty, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, September 10, at 8pm. While this isn't the first run of the show - he's confident it'll be the best, as there's been ample opportunity to tighten his set so it's all killer no filler. "There's a different kind of vibe when I perform in the regions. The crowd is really up for it and aren't as judgey as the city," says the comedian. Tickets start at $50 and can be bought on the convention centre's website.

