You'll find Live Music at The Establishment Bar on Friday evenings with the occasional week day gig to keep things interesting! See below for our amazing and talented performers: Friday 26 - Alexis Pfeiffer - 6pm; Saturday 27 - Isaac Compton - 8pm. Suite 2, Level 1, 88-90 Macquarie Street, Dubbo.
Enjoy your start to the weekend with live music at the brewery by local & regional artists. Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm and meat raffles from 5pm. August 26 - Sam Coon. Bus pick up and drop off from 5pm for $5-10 one way. To book text 0480 398 800. Book your table for dinner & drinks. Don't forget we have the fire pit outside for August only. Blueridge Business Park.
Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays. August 26 - Brad Haling; August 27 - Johnny Woods; September 2 - Brad Haling, September 3 - Irish McMillan; from 8pm.
Live Music at The South Dubbo Tavern, 328 Fitzroy Street, on Friday, Saturday from 8.30pm and Sunday from 4.30pm. August 26 - Shane Riley; August 27 - Sam Stephenson.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track this Saturday, August 27, from 4.30pm, there's another fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
A number of race events will take place in the coming months at the International standard facility Lincoln County Raceway, Newell Highway, Brocklehurst. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the racing action. Saturday, August 27- Dubbo Gold Cup and Dubbo Club Round, Sunday, August 28 - Dubbo Gold Cup and Dubbo Club Round, 9am-4pm both days. Call 0409 101 894 for more information.
Come along and hear our beautiful pipe organ at 64 Church Street, from 2pm, on Saturday, August 27. Anthony will bring this beautiful instrument to life with some well known voluntaries and hymns. Anthony will also accompany local artists. This will be a beautiful recital, followed by a sumptuous afternoon tea in the Wesley Community Centre. Tickets are $15 and available at www.123tix.com.au/events/33996/organ-recital.
Disco Revolution is excited to present their show with 2 huge sets, from 8pm, to reignite the flame for passionate disco and dance lovers of all ages. Grab your '70s garb and get ready to enjoy all the disco classics from Tina Turner, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, Hot Chocolate, The Village People and many more. Saturday, August 27, 8pm. Members $35, non members $40 at dubborsl.com.au/whats-on/live-shows/
Join Dubbo Stampede celebrating its 11th year in 2022. This year will see the longest major running festival held in Dubbo at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on August 28. It's a fun and inclusive running festival for all levels of fitness, whether you are keen to walk or wheel 5.3km, run 10km, or smash out a half or full marathon. First start time is 6am, final start time 1pm, depending on your distance. Entry from $30-$130 online at https://www.dubbostampede.com.au/#join-the-herd.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. With stalls set up along Macquarie Street and the Rotunda Mall, there is plenty of variety for you to pick up something unique for yourself and the family. Sunday, August 28, 8am-1pm, $2 donation to Rotary.
A Dubbo Theatre Company production of the much-loved musical. Nightclub sensation Velma murders her had-it-coming husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend her. But when Roxie also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well - turning her into a media circus of headlines. Because they have different aspirations, the women face off against each other and the public for fame and celebrity, instead of focusing on being acquitted for their crimes. August 26 and 27. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $37 to $40.
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Sunday, September 18.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Sunday, September 18, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Charlie Bucket comes from a poor family and spends most of his time dreaming about the chocolate he can't afford. When Willy Wonka announces a contest in which five gold tickets are hidden in chocolate bars and whoever finds the tickets will be taken on a tour of Wonka's chocolate factory, Charlie takes up the challenge. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, 7pm, Friday, September 2, 7pm; Saturday 2pm and 6pm. Tickets 30 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/75984.
Mooney will be bringing his brand of "brutally honest" stand-up to the stage in his latest show Beauty, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, September 10, at 8pm. While this isn't the first run of the show - he's confident it'll be the best, as there's been ample opportunity to tighten his set so it's all killer no filler. "There's a different kind of vibe when I perform in the regions. The crowd is really up for it and aren't as judgey as the city," says the comedian. Tickets start at $50 and can be bought on the convention centre's website.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted. Make a booking at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays.
Ever wanted to clash wits with a serial killer? In Confessions of a Serial Killer, Ivan the seductively charming yet extremely dangerous protagonist is going to give you that chance. He is turning himself in and is going to confess all - but only in front of witnesses. Can you solve the mystery...or will you just be another one of Ivan's victims? August 26-28. 6pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $34.
Animal in Hiding is the first release from a collaboration between one of Australia's most established and critically acclaimed singer/songwriters Lior, and emerging artist Domini Forster. The pair have a creative partnership developed over six years touring together. Much of the material was developed during Melbourne's long lockdown over zoom. The title track, originally written about the isolation of winter, became the prophetic seed of the project. Lior and Domini's close vocal harmonies are the focal point of the songs. Orange Regional Conservatorium, August 26, 6.30pm. Tickets $40 at events.humanitix.com/lior-and-domini-animal-in-hiding.
Join Orange City Library after hours when Joy Felizardo and David Shaw of the Pinnacle Players perform songs of musicians with biographies in the Library's collection. It is still cold and you need somewhere warm to hang at night where there is music, food and wine sourced from our region's producers. Let these local musicians bring the pages of the biographies of famous musicians to life. Friday, August 26, 7pm. Tickets $25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/from-page-to-stage-up-late-at-the-library-tickets-396911552137.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a Masterclass with Michael Manners to learn all about cooking delicious French dishes.Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef working their craft. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove.During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Saturday, August 27, 11am-2pm, Ross Hill Wines. Tickets $140 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
The Oriana Gardens come alive with fire pits, torches and flames for this fun event. Dress up in big furs, heavy wool and leather - horns and swords are optional. Chow down on meaty stews, hearty soups and enjoy bottomless drinks including mulled wine, spiced mead and dark ale. This Viking Feast is definitely not for vegetarians. Saturday, August 27. Adults only tickets are $120, which includes a 3-hour free flow of drinks including beer and wines from 6pm. Book at www.orianaorange.com/vikingfeast.
Enjoy the luxury of a private space for you and your friends on the weekend at Stockman's Ridge Wines, Lidster. You have your very own firepit to sit around while you enjoy the afternoon or evening with delicious wines. From noon until 8pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from August 26 until Friday, September 16. Book for up to 10 people ($50) BYO BBQ or order a grazing board ($35) to share between two or up to 20 ($285) at stockmansridge.com.au/products/book-a-bonfire-2.
Golden Gate Brass presents iconic Australian music. Cloudscapes is the pleasing combination of new ideas with lyrical brass playing. Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings is known to many, being one of the most poignant string orchestra pieces written in the modern era. Here it is perfectly adapted for brass quintet. Experience the playfulness of Warlock's Capriol Suite and the fiery Hollywood style of Anthony DiLorenzo's Firedance. Orange Regional Conservatorium, September 2, 6.30pm. Tickets $15-$30 at events.humanitix.com/golden-gate-brass/tickets.
A cycle tour through the Orange region, including Cowra and Canowindra, with stunning scenery, delicious produce and fascinating historical highlights on a wonderful nine-night tour. Bring your bike or hire an E-Bike with Central West Tours. Includes all accommodation, 9 Breakfasts, 8 Dinners, 8 Lunches, snacks, water and fruit on the trails. Transfers to/from each day's ride as required. Bike mechanical assistance (limited). Support and safety vehicles. Daily maps and directions. $3250 single. Book at centralwesttours.rezdy.com/486494/orange-regional-cycle-tour-8-days.
A fresh and exciting program filled with festival favourites and award-winning selections for one weekend only! Opening the Festival is acclaimed Australian artist and two-time Archibald winner Del Kathryn Barton's feature debut Blaze, which boldly combines live action, puppetry and animation. Starring Simon Baker, Yael Stone and Julia Savage, this hybrid film is an ode to female courage and a celebration of the power of imagination. Highlights of the festival program include We are still here, an unparalleled First Nations celebration, interweaving eight powerful stories by ten directors from Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Friday, September 2, 7pm-9pm; Saturday, September 3, 11.30am-8.30pm. Book at www.sff.org.au/tff/tickets/orange. Tickets $10-$14.50 or five film pass $55.
Come on down to the annual Cudal Show at the showground. Enjoy rides, show bags, stalls, food and entertainment in a great country atmosphere. There will be displays of locally grown produce and stock including the best that Cudal has to offer. Contact the Cudal A and P Society for more information on 0427 549 626 or cudalshow@gmail.com. Tickets $4-$10, or $20 family, 9am-11.59pm.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, Saturdays and Sundays, from August 27 until September 25. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
What a great way to celebrate dad with a delicious three course roast luncheon in the elegant surroundings of historic Abercrombie House. The menu is: Hot Pumpkin Soup with herb croutons, sour cream and crusty breads; Highland Angus Roast Beef and Roast Pork with roast vegetables; Pears Poached in Claret or Handmade Pavlovas with fresh berries and cream; tea, coffee, chocolates; table wines are BYO. Sunday, September 4, 12.30pm-3.30pm. Bookings are essential - tickets are $65 pp and available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Ave, or call 6332 1444 or email abercrombiehouse@bigpond.com, or call Xanthe 0417 258 318.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
Tarana Rural Fire Service Sheds, Main Street, Tarana. Enjoy local produce and help support your local farmers and producers. Connect with your food and its growers, 9am - 1pm, every fourth Sunday, ( August 28).
Carers are invited to join us at the Bathurst Library for a free afternoon tea and special Health and Well-Being workshop presented by Carers NSW, Tuesday, August 30, 2.30pm - 3.30pm. Caring for a family member or friend is often rewarding. It can also be physically and emotionally overwhelming at times. Join Wendy Hill from Carers NSW to explore the impacts of caring, understand the importance of self-care and develop strategies to address your own needs. RSVP for catering purposes - 6333 6281.
Come and join at Bathurst Harness Racing Club. The bistro and bar are open. We can supply great hearty meals and cold beverages. Wednesday, August 31, 5pm. For more details visit www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, August 28, 12pm- 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Book a spot in either event by calling the Bathurst Library on 6333 6281. Workshop - Friday, September 2, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Bathurst Heat - Saturday, September 3, 2.30pm-4.30pm. Do you want to speak your mind in front of a live audience? Find it, write it, speak it. Learn to wow the crowd with your words. Facilitated by Huda the Goddess, the exciting wordshop will help you find inspiration all around you. Then bring the fire to the poetry slam heat. Audience members can be chosen as a judge. Poets have two minutes to let it all out. Perform your original work; no props, no costumes, no music. The two highest-scoring poets will represent Bathurst in the NSW State Final.
Come and meet the local growers and browse their fresh seasonal produce. Boutique cordials, free range chickens; eggs, meat, gourmet pies, honey, jams, mustards, plants, shrubs, flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables are just part of the produce on sale. You are supporting local producers and your community when you come to the Bathurst Farmer's Markets. Bathurst Showground, Saturday, August 27, 8am-12pm, gold coin entry.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend, which is the first Saturday of each month, 10am-4pm. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment at other times throughout the month. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Download map from the website bathurstartstrail.com and check out their Facebook page to stay updated.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is delighted to present artist-led tours of Linda Jackson: Romance of the Swag. Hear Linda Jackson respond to her artworks and talk about her life, travels and more in an intimate setting. Entry to this event is free, September 3, 11am - 12pm. Booking is essential on eventbrite.com.au/e/artist-talk-linda-jackson-in-conversation-with-virginia-handmer-tickets-393836173597.
Disenchanted is a witty, subversive, award-winning (Best Show Newcastle and Dubbo fringe festivals) one-woman tour de force, that transports you to a 1699 Parisian Salon featuring disgruntled fairy tale side characters, who ask: Why was the Wolf in Grandma's bed? Are the Ugly sisters' feet really that big? Did Sleeping Beauty consent? And what does this all have to do with the French Revolution? Saturday, September 3, 7pm. Tickets at www.keystone1889.com/ticket-event, $32-$38.
Art lovers rejoice as a brand new photography exhibition lands next month - Extraordinary Lives by Kaelene Masters. An absolutely stunning collection of photos capturing the extraordinary lives of the beautiful residents of Lee Hostel, Blayney. This is an exhibition that must not be missed. On show until August 26, at Platform Arts Hub Blayney Railway Station.
On Saturday, September 24, at Blayney Community Centre, 41 Church Street, the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group present a Dinner and Auction to raise funds for Little Wings, an organisation which provides free flights and ground transport for regional children travelling to children's hospitals In Sydney and Newcastle. Enjoy a delicious 2-course dinner catered by Fuse Catering, which kicks off at 7pm. It's BYO drinks and tickets are $40pp. Contact Denise Wilson by September 16 on 0417 447 790 or via cwctractortrek@outlook.com.
This show is an opportunity for young cattle enthusiast between the ages of five and 25 years to come together and participate in educational workshops and competitions across three days. Over 175 competitors from across NSW and Vic will converge at Blayney Showground, from September 2-4, representing 11 different breeds of cattle and five schools, to showcase their skills in animal husbandry, assessment, parading and cattle showmanship, all competing for in excess of $10,000 in prizes. Go to www.facebook.com/nationalallbreeds for more information.
Our agricultural shows are back after a two-year absence because of COVID. The last date in the shire for the year is Parkes Show - Monday to Wednesday, August 29-31.
Culture, history, music and poetic feats are all celebrated on our fun and revealing three-day tour of Parkes, where we also take in Forbes and Eugowra. A touch of Elvis, Henry Lawson and museums along with stunning scenery and murals, provide a fun and memorable 2-night escape from the every day on this country tour. Breathe in the country air and relish the beautiful scenery and ambience of the region and enjoy a welcoming and friendly insight into one of the Central West's gems. BYO Bike or hire an E-Bike from Central West Tours. This 145km cycle tour starts at The Fat Parcel Cafe, Eugowra and finishes in Eugowra. Ticket $1300 to $1400, include meals - 2 breakfast, 2 dinners, 3 lunches, snacks, water and fruit on the trails. Daily maps and directions. Bike mechanical assistance, limited. support and safety vehicles. Daily 8am-4pm, August 29-31. Book at: centralwesttours.rezdy.com/464983/parkes-cycle-tour-3-days.
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work. Until September 7.
Arts Out West and The Malachi Gilmore Hall present Smith & Jones, who have toured extensively - most recently as support to Katie Noonan, Sam Buckingham, The Hussy Hicks and Amy Vee - along with cellist Ella J, adding another dimension to their sound. Opening the night will be Oberon local Chloe Swannell. If you've enjoyed one of her live performances you're in for a treat. Friday, August 26, 7pm. Tix $10 at events.humanitix.com/live-and-kicking-smith-and-jones-with-chloe-swannell.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest andTimber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on October 8 and December 10.
You're invited to celebrate 150 years of public education in Oberon on Sunday, August 28. There will be memorabilia displays at Oberon High School and Oberon Public School. Morning tea will be served at 10am at the public school with a sausage sizzle at the high school from noon. There will be an official tree planting at 2pm, at the combined school forest (Abercrombie Road, next to the Rotary Lookout) and you can plant your own pine tree.
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist. You will be on the edge-of-your-seat watching daredevils, rolling in the aisles at the hilarious clowns and marvelling at the beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. Watsons Oval, Lithgow, from August 25 to September 4, $15 to $65. Visit www.hudsonscircus.com.au to book.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
