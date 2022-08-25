A medal will be awarded to one of the Western region's best-ever jockeys this year on Dubbo Gold Cup Day.
The first-ever Greg Ryan Medal will be awarded to the most successful jockey on September 11 at the Gold Cup Day.
Dubbo Turf Club came up with the honour to acknowledge the efforts of Ryan across his long and widely successful career.
Turf Club president Chris Davis told Racing NSW believes the medal is the perfect way to recognise Ryan's work.
"As a board, we wanted to find a way to recognise Greg's illustrious career, while noting that he has never been a person keen to seek the limelight," he said.
"His record in the saddle is almost without peer and it will be a long time before we have someone from our region achieve a similar status in Australian racing history so we thought that should be celebrated.
"We approached Greg for his permission to establish the medal and he was honoured and especially loved the fact that it would be providing a reward for the jockeys that are in action on Dubbo Gold Cup Day.
As well as the medal, Ryan will also have the male and female jockeys room named after him.
Having ridden his last race in December 2020, Ryan officially retired in June 2021 and finished as one of the best jockeys in Australia.
Ryan rode a remarkable 4035 winners across his career, placing him second in the Australian racing recorded books behind Robert Thompson.
Jockeys will be awarded 3-2-1 points across all the races on Gold Cup Day, with the rider receiving the most points being awarded the medal by the man himself.
Horse, Trainer and Jockey of the Year awards is also something Dubbo Turf Club has decided to implement for the new racing season which began on August 1.
"We think it's important to recognise the participants who support us during the year and by creating these awards we are able to do that," Davis said.
"Racing is thriving in Dubbo and the western region at the moment. Field sizes at Dubbo are always strong and this is another incentive for people to race here."
Dubbo Gold Cup Day will feature the $100,000 Cup and the first-ever $50,000 Vince Gordon Memorial Sprint in memory of the club's former general manager.
