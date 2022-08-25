Top shooting for big margins as Netball season finals approach

With only one round left before the finals in the Dubbo Netball Association's A Grade winter season - the top teams will be hoping for big win margins to secure first place on the ladder.
"Everyone's going to be vying for points," Dubbo Netball Association President Vanessa Uebergang said.
"Because Narromine Hawks and Fusion Heat are currently running off percentage, with who they're playing against they're going to want to go in hard so they can go into finals in first position."
After last weekend's match up the Narromine Hawks and rivals Fusion Heat - who have only lost one game each this season - remain at the top of the ladder with 37 points.
In the final round of the season before finals - coming up this weekend - the Hawks will be playing against St Thunder who are currently in fifth place on the ladder and Fusion Heat will take on clubmates Fusion Mixtures, currently ranked fourth.
"It's going to be a good round for everyone to finish up the season," said Uebergang.
"Both A Grade Reserves and A Grade are in similar positions - where the top sides have both won and lost the same amount of games - and are each vying for as many percentage points as they can."
Last weekend, clubmates faced off when St Groovers and St Thunder came up against each other in round 13. The friendly but competitive game matched the mood of the first uninterrupted season in three years, Uebergang said.
"Everyone has been managing to get down there each week, which is really lovely. Transitioning out of COVID has been a really big thing for most sports associations - but everyone's been managing that in their teams really well and it's a really good community," she said.
"It's been really nice to have an entire season uninterrupted. The past couple of years we've had to cut it short or cancel things because of the rules and regulations - it's good to get back on track and we'll keep developing in 2023."
Culminating in a score of 37 - 29, the Groovers beat Thunder in a tight game solidifying their spot at third on the leaderboard, with 30 points.
The Hawks beat the Nyngan Cougars 75 - 24, Fusion Fierce beat Fusion Heat with a season-topping margin of 78 - 21 and Fusion Mixtures beat the Hornets 51 - 44.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
