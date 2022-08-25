Daily Liberal

Gold, silver and bronze for local cyclists in state and world championships

AH
By Allison Hore
August 25 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Dubbo Cycling Club's Tyler Puzicha (front) on the podium with sprint teammates Emma Stevens and Sophie Marr and the boys sprint team. Picture: Supplied

Winners are grinners at the Dubbo Cycling Club which is celebrating after club members took home some impressive results in both local and global events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.