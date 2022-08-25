Winners are grinners at the Dubbo Cycling Club which is celebrating after club members took home some impressive results in both local and global events.
Earlier this month, Dubbo Cycling Club junior Tyler Puzicha flew out to Tel Aviv, Israel, to represent Australia at the Junior World Track Championships. On Tuesday morning, she and teammates Emma Stevens and Sophie Marr earned a silver medal in the team sprint.
"In the qualifier there was a very close call where one of the riders came down on Tyler, but she kept a cool head and really saved the day. And despite that she came through, did her job, and was able to record a time that was only just slower than the Germans," said Matthew Gilbert, a spokesperson for the club.
"There's a lot to be said for her cool head. She's a sprinter so she has really great track skills which she had to call on in that split second - if something would've happened it would've been all over for them."
In the team sprint final Puzicha's team - who have only been training together for a few weeks - came up against the "supercharged" German side, setting a new Australian record; they missed out on taking home the gold medal and rainbow jersey by just one second.
"She was extremely proud to be able to wear the green and gold. She's done a lot of hard work and deserves everything that's coming to her, she's taken no shortcuts," said Gilbert.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, local brothers Kurt and Dylan Eather proved they're a force to be reckoned with at the U23 State Road Titles hosted in Gunning by the Goulburn Cycle Club.
"The brothers tried to break away during the race however on such a fast circuit this was not to be. Dylan Eather sensing that Kurt was feeling better than his rivals and about to launch, grabbed Kurt's wheel as did Parramatta Rider Malachi Covington," said Gilbert.
Kurt was crowned the new U23 State Road Champion after an "unmatched" bolt to the finish and younger brother Dylan was narrowly beaten for the silver medal, however, was "very pleased" to take the bronze medal. Parents Janette and Vaughn Eather were proud to see the boys take to the podium together.
Dubbo Cycling Club Member Ben Anderson also competed in the State Road Titles over the weekend, racing in the U19 division. The track cyclist finished just behind the field - an "exceptional" result in an event outside of his specialisation.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
