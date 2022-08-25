They are already locked into the Western Premier League finals, now it is just a matter of where Dubbo Bulls finish.
Bulls' final position on the ladder will come down to their match this weekend against Barnestoneworth United in a battle between two of the Western Premier League's (WPL) best sides at Jack Brabham Park.
Sitting fourth currently Bulls are a chance to still push into the top three should results go their way.
Bulls defender James Leonard believes the squad is starting to find their groove at the right end of the season.
"We finally have a little bit of goal-scoring form over the last few weeks so it would be good to put that into practice against a fairly fancied side in Barnestoneworth," he said.
While they would love to finish in the top three, Leonard knows anything can happen leading into the finals and is hoping another Dubbo side wins this weekend.
"It just depends on how the other results are, the competition is very tight," he said.
"I think if we win and Panorama beat Bathurst 75 then Spurs do we could be in third spot.
"We could also end up fifth."
The Scott Fox-coached side was in fine form on Wednesday against Macquarie United winning 8-1 and Leonard admitted a familiar name had a brilliant match.
"Kobe Rapley ended up scoring three goals from the midfield," he said.
"We also played 60 minutes without Kane Settree, he just picked up a cork so he is resting for the weekend."
Bulls hit a bit of a rough patch during the middle of the season which forced Scott Fox to address the playing group, something Leonard believes has worked.
"We dropped off and had a few bad performances, he has given us a few stern words," he said.
"We've listened."
Only five points separate third place from seventh on the WPL ladder and Leonard knows this season provided a tough match each week.
"There is no easy games, even leading into the game against Macquarie," he said.
"They didn't get any wins but have been playing some good football.
"They only lost 2-1 to Spurs and the same to Waratahs.
"It's pretty tight."
In the round's other matches, Orana Spurs could boost their own finals chances as well as Bulls' top three hopes if they secure a win over Bathurst 75.
Spurs will enter the weekend's match on a five-match winning streak and will need a win if they are to play in the finals.
Macquarie United are also set to be in action against Mudgee Gulgong.
The WPL finals series will begin on September 3.
