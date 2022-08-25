Daily Liberal
Dubbo woman set to pay off her mortgage after winning $100,000 in a Super Jackpot

By Newsroom
Updated August 25 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
A Dubbo woman has taken home $100,000 from a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot. Picture: Supplied

A Dubbo woman burst into tears of joy after the revelation she's $100,000 richer from a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.

