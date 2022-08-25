A Dubbo woman burst into tears of joy after the revelation she's $100,000 richer from a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot.
The Orana Region resident held the first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10654, drawn Tuesday, August 23.
"I was just sitting here having lunch when I just logged into my account. I couldn't believe it! One hundred thousand dollars," she said.
"I went to bed last night thinking, 'If I ever win the lottery, I'm going to pay off the mortgage and do some home renovations.'. So that's what I'm going to do."
The woman who has been buying tickets for years, said she had never won anything more than $10.
"I usually get 10 consecutive numbers on my ticket, but I thought, 'I never win', so I went with 10 random numbers, and that's what I've won on," she said.
"I can't believe it."
Her winning entry of 10 random numbers was purchased online.
In 2021, 127 Lucky Lotteries first prize and jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $32.95 million.
During this time, the biggest Lucky Lotteries prize was won by a Coolangatta man who a Mega Jackpot prize of $9.41 million in May.
