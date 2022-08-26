Daily Liberal

Council receives funding for new footpaths to be constructed around Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
August 26 2022 - 5:00am
Dubbo is set to get six new concrete footpaths after council received funding from the state government to improve accessibility around town.

