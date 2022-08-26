Dubbo is set to get six new concrete footpaths after council received funding from the state government to improve accessibility around town.
The six new footpaths are planned for areas near Barden Park, Orana Heights Public School, Carl's Junior and North East Dubbo.
The projects are:
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders announced $460,000 for new footpath links as part of the state government's $110 million Get NSW Active program. The funding aims to contribute to better walkability in Dubbo in terms of getting to school, work, and exploring community spaces.
"This funding will boost accessibility for people walking to access school, work, shopping and recreation, particularly for some of our more vulnerable residents," Mr Saunders said.
"I hope these projects will also encourage more people to hit the streets to stay active while enjoying the great outdoors, with all the positive physical and mental benefits that brings!"
Mayor Mathew Dickerson welcomed the state government funding saying the projects were a "priority" for the community and were a part of council's Pedestrian Access Mobility Plan.
All the footpaths will be constructed based on Dubbo Regional Council Standard No. 5251 - Footpaths and Cycleway and 5166 - Pram Ramp.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
