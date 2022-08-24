SHE has been named the Western Zone and Central West Cricket Council's female player of the year, she's been named in the NSW Country under 19s squad and now Callee Black has been given recognition by Cricket Australia.
In fact Cricket Australia's Youth Selection Panel has rated the Wellington native all-rounder as one of the most promising female players in the country.
As such, Black is one of 25 players who has been named to take part in next month's Under 19 Lanning versus Perry Series to be played in Brisbane.
It will give Black, a player who already boasts a host of representative experience, the chance to showcase her skills in three Twenty20 format matches.
She'll be facing some stiff opposition given 12 players who will take part have Women's National Cricket League contracts, but Black has long impressed against more experienced rivals.
The matches could also lead to something bigger for Black as they will act as the first of several opportunities for players to put their name forward for the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.
"After the difficulties presented by the pandemic in the past two seasons, we're thrilled the Lanning versus Perry Series will return this year as part of what has become an extensive player pathway for the best young female cricketers across Australia," Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia's head of women's performance, said.
"It's an exciting period coming up for this age group with the inaugural Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup in January and this series is the first of several opportunities for players to put their name forward for selection.
"We're looking forward to an exceptionally high standard of cricket across the three matches."
Black is not the first Central West product to be involved in the Lanning versus Perry Series.
In 2019 Jono Dean, who is now based in Canberra, was assistant coach of the Perry XI side. That team included Orange star Phoebe Litchfield and Dubbo's Emma Hughes.
