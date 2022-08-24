Daily Liberal

Wellington native Callee Black will play in Under 19 Lanning versus Perry Series

By Central West Sports Desk
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:20am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:00pm
ANOTHER HONOUR: Wellington native all-rounder Callee Black will play in the Under 19 Lanning versus Perry Series next month.

SHE has been named the Western Zone and Central West Cricket Council's female player of the year, she's been named in the NSW Country under 19s squad and now Callee Black has been given recognition by Cricket Australia.

