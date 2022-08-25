They've been close in the past but Dubbo Rhinos second grade coach Jason Caddies believes his side has what it takes to win the title on Saturday
The Rhinos reserve grade side will meet Mudgee Wombats at Glen Willow Sporting Complex on Saturday in the New Holland Cup final with the latter having three sides competing on the day.
Having overcome the Narromine Gorillas last weekend, Caddies admitted his side are exactly where they want to be.
"We are really keen for this weekend, it's unfortunate that first grade went down," he said.
"But my boys have been preparing for this all year since pre-season really.
"We've been taking it one game at a time and now we are in the spot where we want to be."
The two sides met just two weeks ago and it was Mudgee who came away with a tight 15-14 win, earning them the right to go straight through to the grand final.
After playing the Wombats several times this season, Caddies is expecting Saturday's clash to be a tough game.
"Finals football is different altogether, you worked your butt off all season to get to this point," he said.
"When we played Mudgee a few weeks ago we lost by a point but we also had about five injuries in the first half and those guys were key players.
"We don't like doing things the easy way, we like doing them the hard way so the boys are ready to go for this weekend."
Several of the Rhinos' squad has spent time this season in first grade, something Caddies believes has helped motivate the rest of the playing group.
"The experience some of the boys have had is great, I think for the first six or seven weeks we gave a few boys the chance to start in first grade," he said.
"That experience brought a lot down to second grade, we had a couple of boys who have come down and it's helped all year.
"The confidence is there for us."
After last year's final series was abandoned due to COVID-19, Caddies said there were a lot of players who returned for 2022 with extra motivation.
"Last year was heartbreaking, especially for the boys," he said.
"They worked their butt off and to get that taken away from us, gave us a bit more of an extra incentive to reach the final this year.
"I've been with the club for six years, I was a player before coaching and we went through the hard yards.
"Not just for me, I'm really excited for the boys and the club because it is a great achievement from where started to where we are now.
"I know a few of the boys who are new are really excited."
Saturday's action at Glen Willow will kick off with Mudgee taking on CSU Bathurst in the Ferguson North Cup before the second grade clash.
Parkes will be looking to make it three consecutive New Holland Cup titles when they take on Mudgee in the first grade final.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
