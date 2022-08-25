Daily Liberal

Dubbo Rhinos second grade will face Mudgee in the New Holland Cup final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 25 2022 - 3:23am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Rhinos' Riley Fernando takes on several Mudgee Wombats in the major semi-final. Picture: Kate Loudon

They've been close in the past but Dubbo Rhinos second grade coach Jason Caddies believes his side has what it takes to win the title on Saturday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.