Orana Physical Culture joined five other clubs from around NSW in Goulburn recently, for an inter-club event.
Competitors from Brindabella, Hunter's Hill, the Peninsula, Moruya and Jervis Bay enjoyed two days of friendly competition.
While Physie is great for exercise, co-ordination, flexibility and strength it is also wonderful for building communities that support and empower its membership.
The Goulburn Physie Club staged their inaugural interclub event at the Veolia Arena with sponsorship from the Goulburn-Mulwaree council.
The high level of hospitality and warm welcome fostered new friendships, connections and an appreciation for the wider physie family.
Teachers Kristy Hubbard, Sarah Campbell, Sarah Lucan and Jaimee Shuttle were pleased to have the membership gather eleven placings during the two-day interclub event.
