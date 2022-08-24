Daily Liberal

Regional transport minister Sam Farraway told RBTU to end long-running strike actions to bring back normality to affected train networks

Updated August 31 2022 - 4:46am, first published 9:00am
The XPT train arrives at Dubbo station from Orange station on Wednesday afternoon, 24 August 2022. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

Ongoing industrial action by Rail Bus and Tram Union has caused some train delays and trip cancellations impacting regional commuters.

