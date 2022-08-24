Ongoing industrial action by Rail Bus and Tram Union has caused some train delays and trip cancellations impacting regional commuters.
This Thursday trains on all suburban lines will effect changes to regular timetables that will result in reduced services during peak hours.
NSW TrainLink chief operating officer Dale Merrick on Wednesday urged regional commuters to plan ahead or catch alternative transport or work from home if possible as industrial action by the RBTU continues over unresolved safety issues on the Korean-made fleet plying the Sydney network.
On Wednesday afternoon, NSW regional transport minister Sam Farraway called on RBTU to end the strike as he confirmed that a deed has been issued to RBTU specifying the NSW government's move to modify the Korean-made New Intercity Fleet.
"This dispute has been continuing for far too long hurting commuters who are simply trying to get to work, school or appointments.
"We have been negotiating with the RBTU over the past two weeks to finalise a legal deed that both parties are happy with but more importantly restores normality to our train network."
Mr Farraway said the deed provided to RBTU on Wednesday afternoon is "a rock-solid legally binding guarantee to make the RBTU's requested modifications to the NIF. It is now up to the RBTU to sign on the dotted line and give peace to commuters".
At Dubbo station on Wednesday afternoon, an XPT passenger named Kate said she came from Sydney to visit her parents at Nyngan departing at 7.20 am from Central Station, and has only experienced "slight delays" due to the ongoing rail workers' strike.
But Cobar resident Margaret said the train arrived at least half an hour late than the usual time when it arrived at Orange station to pick them up for Dubbo.
Mr Merrick said regional commuters should continue to monitor the situation and keep a backup plan for essential travels while strike actions are ongoing in Sydney.
A spokesman for the NSW regional train link said the RBTU has restricted their members operating the trains running in the Hunter region and Central Coast on Tuesday while the southern line was impacted last week but this week has assured western region travelers will not be impacted by long delays.
Commuters should visit transportnsw.info for the latest information and consider alternative transport options if trains are arriving late or being canceled.
Road users can download the Live Traffic NSW App for the latest traffic updates.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
