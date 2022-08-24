Good music, good food, good company and a good cause - that's what the Little Day Out is all about.
Set to be held this Saturday, the festival is organised by local hairdresser Ann Lyons, who will be hosting it in her own garden, and will raise funds for the Make A Wish Foundation.
Having gone through health scares herself, the cause is close to Ms Lyons heart. But she said she's just a facilitator, using her space and the connections she's formed as part of the local business community to bring people together to support the charity.
"I've had a business here for 34 years, so for more than three decades I've made contacts in local businesses who are extremely charitable. We buy everything locally. We don't ask them to donate it, we ask people to sponsor it. So it's all about supporting local businesses and local businesses supporting a cause," she explained.
Ms Lyons has been organising fundraisers every year since 2007 - though she took a hiatus during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Her first event, a morning tea, attracted almost 400 people.
"It hasn't always been a music event - this is the fourth entirely music focused event," she said.
"I'm the kind of person who doesn't just say 'I think we might do it', I just say 'we'll do it' and I'm lucky enough to have people who fall in with me.'
Kicking off at 11:00am, the day will include a fantastic lineup of live music including Legless Pedestrians, Alana Potter, Mick Picton and Paul McMillian "Irish". There will also be market stalls and children's activities, making it a great family day out.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets and can either bring along their own picnic or grab something to eat from the sausage sizzle or coffee van on the day.
Tickets for the festival cost just $20 for adults and children may enter free. Every dollar raised from the ticket sales will go directly to the Make A Wish Foundation - a charity which grants life-changing wishes for sick kids.
"Make A Wish does an amazing thing - getting something that they've wished for and something that will help them through their recovery journey. It's something for them to hold onto," she said.
"The charity doesn't just involve the child but also involves the whole family. It's all about the community coming together - it helps the family and creates happy memories together."
All the details for the event can be found online and tickets can be bought right up until the event starts. If you can't make it on the day, donations to the Make A Wish Foundation can be also made through the event's ticketing page.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
