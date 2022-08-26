Daily Liberal

Telling stories through sound: Dubbo-based environmental artist Kim Goldsmith

Bageshri Savyasachi
August 26 2022 - 7:00pm
Kim V. Goldsmith recording the sounds of a cypress pine forest near Dubbo for a project celebrating natural environments explored during COVID lockdowns, November 2021. Picture supplied

Sound artist Kim V. Goldsmith was the ABC's first regional reporter in Dubbo in the early 90s. Little did she know her career in radio would lead her to the unique art practice of acoustic ecology; a sonic exploration of the environment.

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

