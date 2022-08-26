Sound artist Kim V. Goldsmith was the ABC's first regional reporter in Dubbo in the early 90s. Little did she know her career in radio would lead her to the unique art practice of acoustic ecology; a sonic exploration of the environment.
Originally from Coonamble, Ms Goldsmith grew up on a farm. "I grew up on the back of a horse and spent most of my childhood just exploring paddocks and laneways... climbing trees and things like that," she said.
She had studied agriculture and journalism at Western Sydney University. Her dream was to be a rural journalist.
When she worked for ABC, the air waves from Wellington to the edge of Broken Hill, and between Peak Hill to the Queensland border had belonged to her. That was 26 years ago.
In many ways, Ms Goldsmith is still a storyteller. Her sensitive ears, audio skills, and love for the outdoors have inspired tales of rivers, dams, birds, flora, as well as the impact of humans on nature.
"My happy place is outside with headphones and a microphone," she said.
When the Millennium Drought took its toll on everybody, Ms Goldsmith had turned to art as a way of coping.
During the most recent drought, Ms Goldsmith had visited the Macquarie Marshes.
She camped in a dry channel overnight and slept in a swag in the back of a ute. She had left her recorder on from midnight to dawn. However, the drought had had such a drastic effect on the environment, that there had been nothing to record.
"There was no wind, there were no mosquitoes, there was no rustling in the reeds. It was so silent... that it was slightly spooky," she said.
"That's the sign of a very stressed environment... the Marsh was in serious trouble."
In February 2020, after environmental flows were let out from the dam, Ms Goldsmith had the opportunity to record sounds of running water, rain, birds and frogs.
These sounds were included in a long-running collaborative project between her and another sound artist Andrew Howe called Mosses and Marshes, which has been exhibited internationally. Together, they depicted the story of water returning to two RAMSAR listed marshes in Australia and the United Kingdom.
When others are introduced to Ms Goldsmith's art practice, she says it takes "a lot of explaining". But she found that when she spoke to Indigenous people about acoustic ecology, they understood straightaway.
"It's just a different connection, you know? In Indigenous terms, they talk about connection to country and connection to the natural world," she said.
Ms Goldsmith spends more time sitting and waiting than she spends recording, because she has to wait for that environment to "accept" her before she can record what it might actually sound like.
"As a human, when you walk into an environment where the say lots of birds, the birds stop singing. They're responding to you being there as a field recorder, " she said.
Her art practice is most active when people are scarce; during dusk, midnight, and dawn.
According to her, humans are the noisiest species on the planet. She also said the natural world was responding to us.
"Birds have started singing in different frequencies in cities, in order to compete with the traffic noise," she said. "Our built structures change how other species function. In some cases, animals and birds will actually stop breeding in high noise environments."
The equipment Ms Goldmith uses to record sound are similar to those used by scientists to monitor change in the environment.
In Europe, acoustic ecology is now being used as part of urban planning in Europe. Monitored sounds in cities are used to redesign architecture to either dampen noise or to divert traffic, reintroduce green spaces in public spaces and create a more pleasant environment.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
