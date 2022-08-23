Daily Liberal

Vale, Tracey Prior: Forbes Platypi Rugby Union club legend loses battle with cancer

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 23 2022 - 2:12am, first published 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Prior. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Leave a tribute for Tracey Prior by commenting at the bottom of the story

When you're involved with rugby union for as long as Tracey Prior was, you get called a lot of things; a trailblazer, a friend, a legend ... but Ellis Boyd Redding?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.