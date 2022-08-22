Daily Liberal

Three new recruits join the Orana Mid-Western Police District

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
(L-R) Superintendent Danny Sullivan, Nicholas Trigazis, Mitchell Sharp and Amelia Burgess outside Dubbo Police Station.

Three recruits from Goulburn Police Academy have been welcomed in Dubbo as they become part of the Orana Mid-Western Police District.

