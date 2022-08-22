Three new recruits join the Orana Mid-Western Police District

Three recruits from Goulburn Police Academy have been welcomed in Dubbo as they become part of the Orana Mid-Western Police District.
Commander of the district, Superintendent Danny Sullivan, received probationary constables Amelia Burgess, Mitchell Sharp and Nicholas Trigazis on Monday, August 22.
"It's an exciting day for the command, three new team members," Mr Sullivan said.
"Coming here to the Mid-Western police district, they're going to be exposed to all that policing has to offer and I'm looking forward to mentoring them on their career journey."
At the end of a 12 month probationary period, the trio will be sworn in as constables of police. In the meantime, they will also be undertaking a program with Charles Sturt University where they will attain an associate degree in policing practice.
Originally from Sydney's Sutherland Shire, probationary constable Amelia Burgess was happy to start her new job in Dubbo.
"I was a bit nervous at first about coming here just because of the drastic change from city to country life, but I'm actually really excited to learn about all the different cultures here and stuff like that," Ms Burgess said.
"Lots of things to do, lots of people to help."
Probationary constable Mitchell Sharp, who is also stationed in town, has visited Dubbo and Mudgee before. He had been looking forward to a "fast-paced" job where he could assist the community.
"I feel excited," Mr Sharp said.
Probationary constable Nicholas Trigazis who grew up in Sydney's inner-west area, will be based in Warren. He was thrilled to begin working.
"I always wanted a job where I can help the community, be [at] the forefront of it, and have something different to do every single day," Mr Trigazis said.
The recruits belong to class 354, comprising of 104 men and 50 women. They were sworn in on Friday, August 19, after eight months of training and studies.
Out of the 154 new recruits, 20 were born overseas in countries including England, New Zealand, Nepal, Belgium, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Pakistan.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
