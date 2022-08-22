The Kidney Kar Rally arrived in Dubbo after 10 days on the road, finishing its pursuit for funds and awareness for another year.
The field of 40 rally cars arrived at Ollie Robbins Oval, completing their 5,040km journey from Cairns, which saw over 100 participants travel through Queensland and northern New South Wales for Kidney Health Australia's Kids and Youth Program.
The aim of the program is to help children and young people deal with the physical, emotional and psychological impacts of kidney disease.
Over three decades, the Kidney Kar Rally has raised more than $15 million for Kids and Youth Programs, and the target this year is to lift that tally by another $400,000.
