Connie Greig, winner of the NSW Picnic Trainers Premiership last season, was off to a flying start for the 2021/2022 title when winning four of the five races on Saturday at Cobar.
The only race to evade the Dubbo trainer was the opening event in which she did not have a starter.
Sydney based Brazilian born Leandro Ribeiro who won the NSW Picnic Jockeys Premiership rode 3 of the Greig winners, Individualist, Pahang and Merdeka (Cup) while Wayne Wheatley won on Brooklyn Star.
Prior to the Connie Greig onslaught, Cobar trainer Wayne Prisk had a popular win with Rewardus in the 1000 metres Sullivan's Mining And Hardware Maiden Plate.
A good helper for the Cobar club, Prisk was very happy when his mare Rewardus at $11 and with Narromine based Ricky Blewitt in the saddle, led all the way to win by two lengths from the $1.60 favourite Leopardwood (Will Stanley) and Sarojini (Wheatley, $7).
The feature race winner for Greig was Merdeka in the 1700 metres Allan Wells Memorial-Wells Construction Cobar Picnic Cup.
Over the closing stages Merdeka (Leandro Ribeiro, $4) wore down Hamoon Sweetheart (Michael Wade, $5) to score by a head with Knee Slapper (Blewitt, $2.70 ) after being with the lead holding on for third.
First of the Greig and Ribeiro winners was Individualist ($3.20) which from last early ran home strongly along the rails to account for the leader Magic Smile (Stanley, $7) and Let Him Fly (Blewitt, $2.50) in the 1000 metres Cynend Building & Construction Class B Handicap.
In the 1400 metres Nutrien Russell Class B Handicap, Hoffy's Dream ( Michael Gray, $4) led until close to home when overhauled and beaten a half length by Pahang ( Ribeiro, $2) with Run Callan Run (Stanley, $4) filling third place.
Brooklyn Star (Wheatley, $6) shook off Rogue Runner after the pair had led by five lengths before winning the 1200 metres Cobar Cranes Sprint Trophy Handicap by over two lengths from stablemate Billy Bent Ear (Ribeiro, $2.60) and Pyrmont (Blewitt, $3.60).
