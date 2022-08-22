Daily Liberal

Connie Greig won four of the five races at Cobar on Saturday

By Col Hodges
August 22 2022 - 9:30am
Connie Greig enjoyed a strong day at Cobar on Saturday. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Connie Greig, winner of the NSW Picnic Trainers Premiership last season, was off to a flying start for the 2021/2022 title when winning four of the five races on Saturday at Cobar.

