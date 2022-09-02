Tourism has returned to pre-COVID visitation rates in the Dubbo region, with the July market report showing an encouraging return on Dubbo Regional Council's marketing activity throughout the impacts of lockdowns.
With significant increases recorded across both regional accommodation and tourism operations, as well as Great Big Adventure Pass sales, Mayor of DRC, Mathew Dickerson says the return of visitors to the Region is very pleasing.
Advertisement
"Tourism is a significant part of our economy and it is encouraging to see such a strong return to school holiday visitation particularly," he said.
"The year-on-year comparison has significantly increased as COVID lockdowns were in place at the same time last year, but the four-year comparison trend data also remains positive."
The recent DRC data shows the LGA's accommodation remains higher than the four years prior at 73.4 percent occupancy.
"Tourism operations are also showing strong positive ticket sales and visitor attendance." Cr Dickerson said.
Mayor Dickerson said it's great to be able to welcome people back with confidence and it was encouraging to see tourists taking up the call to visit the Dubbo Region.
"Government initiatives such as the Service NSW Dine and Discover and Parent Vouchers have been a real boost for the Local Government Area (LGA), which is abundant with great bookable tourism products," he said.
"Council staff were able to work with agencies and local industry to take advantage of the opportunity to leverage our great product and encourage spending and visitation in this important sector."
READ MORE:
Council tourism operations, including the Great Big Adventure Pass, benefitted to the sum of $541,958.49 as a direct result of the Service NSW Voucher program, which ran from March 2021 through to the end of June 2022.
According to DRC's Manager Economic Development and Marketing Josie Howard, the digital campaign for the NSW Parent Vouchers was only one of many targeted approaches DRC took to achieve the positive winter visitation.
"Working closely with industry to smooth the impacts of the COVID lockdowns, and take advantage of the opportunity for visitation, is an important part of the success of the recent school holidays," she said.
"Council staff have built solid relationships with industry, and collaboratively drive strategic and targeted marketing activity that best meets the product promise of the Dubbo Region."
Ms Howard said as part of a dedicated partnership program that supports overall visitor economy and spend, DRC has driven marketing activity focused on conversion for the winter school holidays.
"We know that accommodation is reaching very high occupancy during the shoulder holidays of spring and autumn," she said.
"In consultation with major operators, winter was identified as an opportunity for the LGA."
According to Ms Howard leading into the winter holidays, digital marketing alone reached over 115,000 people.
Advertisement
The Adventure Awaits campaign, which targeted parents to use their NSW Parent Voucher before the end of the financial year, saw close to 70,000 people jump on board.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.