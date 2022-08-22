AND then there were four.
The Peter McDonald Premiership and Western Under 18s preliminary finalists have been decided for 2022, and the top sides from the regular season have shown that they're ready to turn up for the big games as well.
One of Dubbo CYMS, Forbes Magpies, Orange CYMS and Mudgee Dragons will take out the senior title.
Group 10 and 11 reserve grade and league tag finals are also on our doorsteps, making the next two weeks the biggest feast for football lovers across the region.
Here's what you need to know after the weekend's games...
VICTORIES over the weekend for Mudgee Dragons and Orange CYMS in their Peter McDonald Premiership semi-finals mean that there's an equal chance for Group 10 and 11 to be represented in the inaugural grand final.
When the Peter McDonald Premiership was formed this year a question that loomed was whether one Group would have the edge over another, because no-one wants to be from the region who failed to get a team into the decider.
Dubbo CYMS and Forbes Platypi's direct qualification through to the preliminary final means that Group 11 are still the favoured region to lock out the decider, but Orange and Mudgee will hope momentum from the weekend gone can help them prevent that.
In what is perhaps a fitting result for the competition's first year, the top four on the overall ladder are the last four teams standing.
The Group-against-Group battle should continue to be a fascinating subplot as the Peter McDonald Premiership evolves and develops over the coming years.
IT was always going to take a special performance from the Bathurst Panthers to make an impact against Group 10 premiers Mudgee Dragons in Sunday's semi-final.
The task did indeed prove too much for the Bathurst men but given the battles that they've gone through this year they're not letting the result get them down too much.
Injuries and illness continued to bite the Panthers men all season and it made it hard for the side to get any consistency in their lineup.
It also saw several Panthers youngsters filling in those gaps and testing themselves in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
But Panthers player-coach Jake Betts hopes the silver lining is that the added experience for those younger players can help them for the next season.
"It was a bit of the unknown walking into this year," he said.
"We had a lot of our young blokes who were thrown into the deep end before they should have been but they really stood up.
"We'll be better for that in the years to come. The club's in a really good spot at the moment moving forward and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."
IN the inaugural season of the Peter McDonald Premiership, Parkes Spacemen were easily one of the most exciting to watch.
Having spent time under Shane and Ben Walker at Ipswich Jets, Parkes' captain-coach Jack Creith implemented some of their innovative tactics into his side's style of play.
Parkes love to throw the ball around - at times it doesn't pay off - but my word it's engaging.
Their season ended with a 32-16 defeat against Orange CYMS on Sunday afternoon but Creith wasn't too disappointed with his side's season.
"I've loved it (coaching), I don't see it as a failure, to get where we did, we had a lot of adversity this year, last week was the first time we had a full strength team for the whole year," he said post-game.
"I love coaching them and I loved playing when I was out there so I really enjoyed it."
THEY were out of finals, then they were back in, now they've reached the grand final.
No team across the Central West has had a more bizarre or memorable path through their finals series than Lithgow Workies in the Group 10 reserve grade competition.
A last round loss to Bathurst Panthers appeared to knock Workies out of the top four but a failed appeal from Orange CYMS over their tie against the Bathurst club gave Lithgow a path back into finals.
Then Workies won a muddy, physical elimination semi-final against Blayney Bears 16-6 at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex to keep the dream alive.
On Sunday they were simply electric against hosts Mudgee Dragons as they ran out 32-16 victors at Glen Willow Stadium, catching their more fancied rivals off guard with an excellent opening half.
The result gives the Workies an opportunity to get their revenge over the Panthers in this Saturday's grand final and claim what would be a stunning premiership.
It's a special result for a club who has gone through much hardship since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Numbers have been a serious issue for the team since 2020 but the inspired journey through this year's finals is sure to be a big morale boost.
TWO teams go into this weekend's Group 11 grand finals with undefeated records. Will they stay unbeaten after all is said and done?
Dubbo CYMS and Dubbo Macquarie will go head-to-head in both the league tag and reserve grade games, with each club having a side looking to complete a perfect season.
The Fishies' tag team are 10 from 10 this year and qualified for the grand final on the back of a ruthless 32-0 victory over Parkes Spacemen.
Macquarie got the better of Parkes in the preliminary final and will certainly prove to be no pushovers for the ever-dominant CYMS squad.
Both games between the pair were very competitive (CYMS won those 10-4 and 22-10) and the clubs' defensive records have been excellent all year.
In reserve grade it's the Raiders who are aiming to stay unbeaten.
It should be a great clash between the pair after Macquarie narrowly bested CYMS 20-16 in their major semi-final.
The Raiders are aiming for their third victory over their cross-city rivals in the space of as many games, after they won the last game of the regular season over them 34-22.
THE Western Under 18s might steal the show next weekend when it comes to epic matchups.
Nyngan Tigers and Dubbo CYMS should deliver a top notch contest while Bathurst Panthers and St Pat's will play in the last guaranteed derby of the Western season.
The beauty of the inaugural under 18s season has been the closeness of the competition, with a genuine feeling that any finals side can win over any rival on their day.
